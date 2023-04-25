Men’s Golf: Big 12 Championship Day 2

Round 3

Day 2 of the championship saw KU turn in their best round of the tournament so far. The team score of 287 was four strokes better than round one and seven better than round two. Unlike the first two rounds, the pacesetter for the KU was freshman Will King. He shot a 2 under-par 68. Will bogeyed the second hole, but then strung together 4 straight birdies on holes 4 thru 7 and made the turn at -3. On the backside, he bogeyed holes 10, 13, and 18, but offset those in part with an eagle on 17. William Duquette had another good round on Tuesday shooting a 4 over-par 74. Overall he leads the way for KU with a total of 216 and 6 over par and is in 16th place. Both Will King and Cecil Belisle have a total of 220 and 10 over par and are tied for 26th place. Next is Gunner Broin one stroke behind Will and Cecil at in 28th place at +11 and a 221 total. Just one stroke behind Gunner is Davis Cooper at +12, a 222 total, and tied for 30th place. In the third round, Belisle, Broin, and Cooper all shot a +3, 73.

In the team competition, KU moved up two places to 6th, ahead of Baylor and West Virginia. West Virginia had a bad day, carding a +20 as a team. Baylor almost matched that with a +17. At the top of the scoreboard, OU continues to lead the championship at -2. They lead Texas Tech by 11 strokes. Texas Tech moved to 2nd with a one under par on the day and +9 overall, while Texas moved to 3rd with a best on the day -5 and +12 total.

The full team leaderboard after the third round:

1. Oklahoma -2

2. Texas Tech +9

3. Texas +12

4. Oklahoma State +16

5. TCU +18

6. Kansas +32

T7. Baylor +39

T7. Kansas State +39

9. West Virginia +40

10. Iowa State +49

You can find all the scores for the championship at GolfStat.