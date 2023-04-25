Notebook: Kansas Mauls Big 12 Golf Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self discusses Kevin McCullar's options as KU guard tests the NBA waters

The NBA Draft early entry deadline passed on Sunday night and the KU basketball program has three players who have declared. Both Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick declared for the 2023 NBA Draft with public statements, whereas Kevin McCullar did so quietly. He did confirm to reporters at KU’s end of season banquet that he would test the NBA waters and go from there.

Georgetown transfer Primo Spears to visit Kansas this week

The Kansas basketball program is set to host another transfer for a visit this week. On Tuesday, former Georgetown guard Primo Spears is expected to arrive in Lawrence to begin his official visit to campus. Spears will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt, at his next school. He is a two-time transfer, so he will need a waiver to be eligible to play during the 2023-24 season.

Men’s Golf Big 12 Championship Day 1 - Rock Chalk Talk

The first day of the Big 12 Championship started well for the Jayhawks. On the first day, the first two rounds were played. KU was matched up with K-State in the pairings for both rounds. The two schools began the first round on the back nine and the second round on the front nine.

Eraser Dust

