Men’s Golf Big 12 Championship Day 1

The first day of the Big 12 Championship started well for the Jayhawks. On the first day, the first two rounds were played. KU was matched up with K-State in the pairings for both rounds. The two schools began the first round on the back nine and the second round on the front nine.

Round 1

Leading the way in the first round was William Duquette. He was -1 on the back nine, his first nine holes. After making the turn to play the front nine, Duquette really got it going on holes 3 through 7. He birdied 3 and 6 and eagled the par-5 7th to get to -3. Duquette cooled off during the final two holes of the round, bogeying 8 and 9, finishing at -1 after the morning session, and tied for 5th place. His teammates all played well. Cecil Beilisle shot a 3 over 73, Will King shot a 4 over 74, and Gunner Broin and Davis Cooper both shot a 5 over 75. With a team total of 291 in the first round, KU finished the round in 5th place, two strokes behind Texas in 4th, and one stroke ahead of 6th place TCU.

The full team leaderboard after this first round was:

1. Oklahoma -5

2. Texas Tech +6

3. Oklahoma State +8

4. Texas +9

5. Kansas +11

6. TCU +12

7. Kansas State +17

T8. Iowa State +19

T8. West Virginia +19

10. Baylor +22

Round 2

In the afternoon session, the Jayhawks shot a similar score to the first round. In the second round, KU carded a 14 over 294. As in the first round, William Duquette led the way for the Jayhawks. In round two he shot 3 over par 74. As well as the round started for him it finished worse. He started the round with birdies on 3 of the first 4 holes. He followed this up with two bogies and a triple bogey on the final three holes. Cecil Belisle shot a four over 74, Gunner Broin shot a 3 over 73, Davis Cooper shot a 4 over 74, and Will King shot an 8 over 78. In all the Jayhawks saw themselves fall from 5th place after the first round to 8th place after the second round.

The story of the afternoon was the turnaround of two teams. Baylor shot a 302 in the first round and turned around in the afternoon to shoot a 280, a 22-stroke turnaround. West Virginia almost matched Baylor's improvement with a 281 in the afternoon, an18 stroke improvement from their 299 in the first round. Baylor moved from 10th to 7th place while West Virginia moved from tied for 8th to 6th place.

The full team leaderboard after the second round was:

1. Oklahoma -6

2. Oklahoma State +6

3. Texas Tech +10

4. TCU +16

5. Texas +17

6. West Virginia +20

7. Baylor +22

8. Kansas +25

9. Kansas State +31

10. Iowa State +39