Men’s Golf Starts Big 12 Championship Today

The men’s golf team heads to Prairie Dunes Golf Course in Hutchinson, KS to play in the Big 12 Championship starting this morning and continuing through Wednesday. The tournament features 8 teams ranked in the top 55 in the country. Only West Virginia and Iowa State lag behind. The Jayhawks find themselves paired up with K-State in the first two rounds today. KU will use the same lineup that has worked well for them recently, Gunner Broin, William Duquette, Davis Cooper, Cecil Belisle, and Will King.

You can follow live scoring via Golfstat.