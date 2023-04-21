Notebook: Kansas Mauls a Successful Week

The Rock Chalkboard

Huge spring has Kansas safety Jalen Dye on the brink of a big role with the Jayhawks - KU Sports

One of the biggest stories of spring football at the University of Kansas was the emergence of sophomore safety Jalen Dye, who has firmly worked his way into the mix in the KU secondary and figures to be a key part of the Kansas defense this fall.

KU to host Big 12 men’s, women’s tennis championships, while KU women’s golfers head to Big 12 tourney in Dallas - KU Sports

The Jayhawk Tennis Center at Lawrence Sports Pavilion on the west side of town will be the host site for this week’s men’s and women’s Big 12 tennis championships.

Kansas baseball rocks Air Force for second day in a row; No. 24 Oklahoma State up next - KU Sports

KU fell to K-State 21-18 on Sunday in the finale of the Sunflower Showdown series by making a game of it after falling into a disastrous 13-0 hole to open the game.

Bits o Chalk

Stephen Curry on Warriors' Game 3 win -- 'We gave ourselves life'

"We're winning this because of Draymond," Donte DiVincenzo told ESPN before Thursday's Game 3, which Golden State won 114-97 to bring the series to a 2-1 split.

Sixers survive Joel Embiid injury, James Harden ejection to capture commanding 3-0 series lead against the Nets

We saw tackle hoops, intimidation ball, and trash-talking 101 combined Thursday at the Barclays Center. Over time, folks will remember it as a night when the 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 102-97, in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Devin Booker channels new final form in Phoenix Suns' win vs. Clippers

Despite the Clippers being without Kawhi Leonard (knee) after he was scratched in the early afternoon, and still missing Paul George (knee), Los Angeles was able to more or less make this the same style of game. For whatever reason, the physicality and consistent changing of schemes from the Clippers is enough to completely not allow the Suns to find a period of sustained success lasting longer than a few minutes.

Eraser Dust

GOP’s debt-limit plan would gut Biden’s climate law. White House's response: 'Jobs' - POLITICO

House Republicans’ proposal for averting a breach of the federal debt limit seeks to relitigate one of the most consequential congressional debates of last year — by taking an ax to President Joe Biden’s signature climate law.

Democratic anxiety emerges over Biden's debt ceiling stance

Biden, in a speech on Wednesday reacting to the proposal, dismissed Republicans as threatening to default "unless I agree to all these wacko notions they have" to cut spending in exchange for lifting the debt limit.

Alec Baldwin: Prosecutors dismissing involuntary manslaugher charges in 'Rust' shooting | CNN

Involuntary manslaughter charges will be dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin, according to a statement from the New Mexico special prosecutors overseeing the cases in the “Rust” shooting.

Senate passes Montana’s hot-button ‘obscenity bill’ | KECI

House Bill 234, more commonly known as the 2023 Legislature’s “obscenity bill,” has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over public education. Supporters argued that the bill was necessary to protect students from exposure to material they view as inappropriate for people under 18 years old. They often cited the presence of specific LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries to make their case — books that have been used to bolster similar policy efforts in other states.

Federal prosecutors have considered four possible charges against Hunter Biden

Federal prosecutors have considered charging Hunter Biden with three tax crimes and a charge related to a gun purchase, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Simpsons fan uses audio processing to uncover a three-decade-old lost joke

The episode begins when Homer is about to take his son Bart to his first rock concert – headlined by parody rock group Spinal Tap – but is lectured by Marge about the possible consequences the event could have.

While warning him about the concert, the ringing of Homer’s tinnitus drowns out her voice – quite literally showing that the warning fell on deaf ears. However, 31 years after the episode first launched, a fan has used audio processing to uncover what it was that Marge actually said and, in turn, unearthed another hidden joke.

12% of Managers Say They Fired a Gen Zer in First Week of Work: Survey

In a new ResumeBuilder survey of more than 1,300 managers, 74% of respondents said they find Gen Z more difficult to work with than other generations, and of those 12% reported having to fire a young worker within their first week on the job.

Supreme Court Expected to Decide on Abortion Pill Access: What to Know - The New York Times

The court is expected to weigh in on whether a commonly used pill, mifepristone, should remain widely available. Here is what’s at stake.