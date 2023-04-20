Notebook: Kansas Mauls Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

LSU, Kansas have completed NCAA panel hearings for alleged 2019 violations, per report

Both Kansas and LSU could see a resolution to pending allegations of rules infractions from the NCAA in the coming months, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake fills a big need for Kansas

Like any other coach leading a program looking for help in the College Basketball Transfer Portal, Kansas head coach Bill Self had needs he wanted to address as he looked ahead to next season. Chief among them was wing scoring and preferably from a guy who can really shoot from deep.

Towson transfer Nick Timberlake commits to Kansas

The Kansas basketball program is officially on the board during the 2023 transfer cycle. On Wednesday, Towson transfer Nick Timberlake announced his commitment to the Jayhawks. The guard previously took an official visit to Kansas and picked The Jayhawks over a slew of other programs, including other finalists North Carolina and UConn. Timberlake will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use next year.

Maryland basketball transfer Hakim Hart has Gonzaga, Kansas, Miami, Villanova as finalists; decision Friday

Maryland basketball transfer Hakim Hart, the No. 24 player in the transfer portal, will make his decision Friday, he tells CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Gonzaga, Kansas, Miami and Villanova are the programs Hart is considering. Hart will also go through the NBA Draft process.

Devin Neal’s decision to focus on football made an impact during spring practice

For Devin Neal, a decision had to be made. KU football’s leading rusher last season had to choose whether it was time to leave his baseball career behind to put all of his attention into furthering his development on the gridiron. After playing both during his freshman year, Neal came to the conclusion that it was time to leave the diamond behind and focus on KU’s 2023 spring practice and his upcoming junior season.

Bits o Chalk

Dillon Brooks calls LeBron James ‘old’ after Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over Lakers: ‘I poke bears’ - The Athletic

The context for this is James and Brooks began jawing at each other with 8:06 left in the third quarter of the Grizzlies’ 103-93 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of this Western Conference playoff series.. The Lakers were down 20 at one point, but James was beginning to bring them back, and when Brooks was whistled for his fourth foul, according to Brooks, LeBron said to him: “You’re dumb for getting that foul.”

Jamal Murray drops 40 points to fend off Timberwolves, give Nuggets 2-0 series lead

After a lengthy rehab from an ACL injury in 2021 that kept him out of back-to-back postseasons, Murray showed out in the playoffs on Wednesday night.

Oakland A’s close in on move to Las Vegas after signing land deal for stadium | Oakland Athletics | The Guardian

The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.

Eraser Dust

House GOP debt limit plan would block Biden’s student loan agenda, prohibit future relief - POLITICO

House Republicans’ plan to raise the debt limit would block President Joe Biden’s signature student debt cancellation program and take a hammer to his administration’s other student loan policies.

House Republicans poised to pass transgender sports ban for schools

WASHINGTON — The House is expected to pass legislation Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in female school athletics — the latest GOP salvo in the intensifying culture wars over transgender rights in America.

Liam Gallagher Slams Coachella, Appears to Say He Won't Play It

Regardless, Liam bluntly called the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival a "pathetic festival" in response to a Twitter follower who seemingly complained about the singer Frank Ocean's reportedly underwhelming set at Coachella 2023 this past weekend.

More women allege abuse by actor Jonathan Majors, are working with Manhattan D.A.: report – New York Daily News

Actor Jonathan Majors could be facing more abuse allegations, as several women are reportedly cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Montana lawmakers deliberately misgender a transgender colleague | AP News

The Montana Freedom Caucus posted its demand on Twitter Tuesday evening — on letterhead bearing the names of 21 lawmakers — arguing that Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr should be punished “for trying to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate.”

Band create entire Oasis album using AI

The record is titled The Lost Tapes and has been uploaded to YouTube under the punny name of ‘AISIS’. It features eight tracks (excluding an intro) written in the style of classic Oasis songs by Breezers, who then used AI-generated Gallagher vocals to sing the tracks.