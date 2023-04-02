KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 3 - April 9, 2023

Looking Back (March 27 through April 2)

Women’s Basketball made the Jayhawk community proud by continuing their post-season run this week. On Wednesday, they had a home matchup against Washington in the WNIT National semifinals. KU dominated the Huskies, 61-36, to move to the championship game against Columbia on Saturday evening. In the final, played at Allen Fieldhouse in front of more than 11,000 fans, the Jayhawks faced what may have been their toughest test of the tournament. Columbia held the lead at the end of the first quarter, but KU took the lead at halftime, 31-28. After enduring an 8-0 Columbia run to start the third quarter, and KU put on an 8-0 run of their own. From that point, the Jayhawks took control of the game and withstood a late push by Columbia to win the Championship, 66-59.

YOUR 2023 WNIT CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Zf5UpprjgJ — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) April 1, 2023

Men’s Golf competed at Oregon Duck Invitational last Monday and Tuesday. They finished the three-round event in Eugene in 7th place at +34 while host Oregon (-2), coached by form PGA Pro Casey Martin, won the event and their in-state rival Oregon State (+5) finished second. The top individual finishers for KU were Gunner Broin (+7) in 18th place and Davis Cooper (+8) in 22nd place.

Softball had a Wednesday matchup with UMKC, in Kansas City and breezed to a 6-0 win. The Jayhawks then had a weekend series against #21 Baylor in Waco. Friday night was a pitchers’ duel in which the KU prevailed 2-1. Kasey Hamilton got her seventh victory of the season after pitching our scoreless innings. Saturday brought a doubleheader and two close games that saw the Jayhawks on the short end in both games, 3-1, and 4-0.

Baseball showed its gentlemanly side twice this week. Their game against Creighton on Wednesday was moved from 6:00 to 3:00 and their game Saturday against Baylor was moved from 2:00 to 12:00. In both cases they were accommodating the women’s basketball team and the WNIT games they played both days. Neither change negatively affect the team. KU beat Creighton 3-1 on Wednesday. Then over the weekend, the Jayhawks swept Baylor in a three-game set, 12-4, 13-6, and 5-4.

Rowing had a good outing in Florida. All five boats advance from Friday to Saturday finals. On Saturday, KU brought home a first and second. The petite First Varsity Eight won their race by beating K-State by 2.20 seconds. The 3 Varsity 8+ came in second to Michigan State, losing out on first by just 0.23 seconds.

Track & Field sent a small contingent to the Texas Relays where the most significant finish was Alexander Jung taking 4th place in the Men’s Decathlon. A second set of athletes went to the Texas State Invitational. Jake Freidel and Andrew Sologa came in second and third in the pole vault. In the Men’s Discus, Dimitrios Pavlidis finished first for the Jayhawks. In the Women’s Pole Vault, Samantha Van Hoecke finished 6 and Gabby Hoke finished 16th. Not to bury the lead, but I did not even know we sent anyone to Stanford this weekend, but Junior Chandler Gibbons competed at the Stanford invitational in the 5000 meters and came in second. In the process he set a new school record with a time of 13;28.71 breaking the record previously held by Jim Ryun of 13:47.8.

Looking Ahead (April 3 through April 9)

Monday

Men’s Golf @ Cowboy Classic, Chandler, AZ

Tuesday

Men’s Golf @ Cowboy Classic, Chandler, AZ Baseball v Missouri State, Lawrence, KS 3:00 ESPN+ Tennis v Tulsa, Lawrence, KS 4:00

Thursday

Softball v Oklahoma State, 5:00 ESPN+

Friday

Softball v Oklahoma State, 5:00 ESPN+ Women’s Golf @ Big 12 Match Play Championship, Phoenix, AZ Baseball @ West Virginia, 5:00

Saturday

Women’s Golf @ Big 12 Match Play Championship, Phoenix, AZ Softball v Oklahoma State, 12:00 ESPN+ Tennis @ Kansas State 12:00 Baseball @ West Virginia, 3:00

Sunday

Women’s Golf @ Big 12 Match Play Championship, Phoenix, AZ Baseball @ West Virginia, 2:00

Social Media Roundup:

Jalen Wilson is your Erving Award winner



Small Forward of the Year pic.twitter.com/npaDJKYWkl — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 1, 2023

, .



Chandler Gibbens is the new school record holder in the men’s 5k after a stellar 31-second personal-best performance



The last person to hold this record was none other than Jim Ryun ‼️ pic.twitter.com/J2ANDsOdcP — Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) April 1, 2023