Notebook: Kansas Baseball Mauls Air Force

KJ Adams, young KU big men and more eager to help Dajuan Harris Jr. fill leadership needs of 2023-24 Kansas basketball team - KU Sports

“One hundred percent,” Udeh said after the Jayhawks’ season ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “When you’re “that guy” on the team, a lot is expected of you and you can’t help but fall into a leadership role.”

Kansas basketball commitment Marcus Adams Jr. makes it official, signs with Jayhawks - KU Sports

“We started recruiting Marcus very late in the process,” said Kansas coach Bill Self in a news release announcing Adams’ signing. “Coach (Kurtis) Townsend was the point recruiter with Marcus. When we had Marcus and his family in on an official visit, we just really connected. He certainly fills a need.”

Kansas assistant Terry Nooner named head women’s hoops coach at Wichita State - KU Sports

Nooner spent the last three seasons on Schneider’s staff after coming back to KU following a stint as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Texas. Nooner also served as an assistant at Maryland, Alabama and Southern Illinois, while working one year in player development with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, as well.

Kansas third baseman Michael Brooks making hits pay for local schools this spring - KU Sports

To date, the KU third baseman, is on the hook for a $480 donation for the 24 hits he has recorded in KU’s first 35 games of the season.

Bits o Chalk

Warriors’ Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings: What it means for both teams - The Athletic

The NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Western Conference first round against the Sacramento Kings for stepping on center Domantas Sabonis, the league announced Tuesday. Here’s what you should know:

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant drop 63 in Suns' Game 2 win over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns tied up their opening-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 123-109 win on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

Darius Garland stays true to word, leads Cavs to 107-90 Game 2 win over Knicks - cleveland.com

The Cavs crushed the Knicks in Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday night, 107-90, evening the best-of-seven series at one game apiece and showing the postseason-level ferocity, toughness, mettle, physicality, resolve and poise that lacked a few nights ago.

Eraser Dust

Fox News settles Dominion lawsuit latest: Network avoids painful trial over 2020 election lies with $787m deal | The Independent

A bombshell $787m settlement has been reached in the defamation trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News, avoiding a painful trial for the right-wing network, owner Rupert Murdoch and some of its top hosts.

KC man charged in shooting of Black teenager who went to wrong house released on bond | PBS NewsHour

Authorities say an 84-year-old white man shot the Black teenager Thursday night after Yarl mistakenly went to his home to pick up his younger brothers. The homeowner, Andrew Lester, has now been charged with two felony counts, including first-degree assault. He was taken into custody today.

Kaylin Gillis: Driveway shooting suspect shows no remorse - police - BBC News

Kaylin Gillis was in a car that accidentally drove into the driveway of Kevin Monahan, police say.

Mr Monahan, 65, allegedly then opened fire on the vehicle, hitting Ms Gillis.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy told CNN that Mr Monahan had "not shown any remorse in this case".

"They were turning around, they were leaving... so there's absolutely no reason for this man to come out on a deck and shoot at the vehicle," he said.

Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Questions His Cause of Death - E! Online

Aaron Carter's former fiancée Melanie Martin spoke out after officials concluded that the late singer accidentally drowned in his bathtub from the effects of alprazolam and difluoroethane.

Liam Gallagher Calls Coachella a ‘Pathetic Festival’

The Oasis frontman took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 18), to reply to fan who was unhappy this year’s headliner Frank Ocean’s performance, urging Gallagher to perform at the festival and “show him how it’s done.”

Montana Senate ‘Guts’ Bill Targeting Drag Performances, Carrier Says - Flathead Beacon

The amended version of House Bill 359 removes all references to drag and clarifies in law that “adult-oriented” performances cannot be done at schools, places that receive state funding, or on public property where children are present. It also strikes the immediate effective date of the measure.

FWP Finalizes Development Plan at New Somers Beach State Park - Flathead Beacon

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has finalized development plans for Somers Beach State Park on the north shore of Flathead Lake, where visitors may soon indulge in limited overnight lodging at three rental cabins but no tent camping.

Kalispell City Council approves land deal for Parkline Trail extension | Daily Inter Lake

The deal would include 14.4 acres along railroad tracks running from Meridian Road to Fenn Way and then south to Foys Lake Road, at an as-is price of $50,000. The city would need to survey and perform an environmental assessment of the property after purchase, according to City Manager Doug Russell.