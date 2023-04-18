Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self on Gradey Dick's decision to turn pro: 'It's time for him to go'

Following KU basketball’s end of season banquet in early April, Gradey Dick said his focus was on KU’s barnstorming tour around Kansas and his focus would shift to the NBA Draft when he wrapped it up. With the tour now over, Dick is back in Southern California, where it’s expected that he’ll complete his pre-draft training.

College basketball transfer portal: Panic meter for Texas, Kentucky, other top programs lacking splash adds

The college basketball transfer portal has been open for 30 days and more than 1,400 names have poured in. Twenty-two of the best 50 players in the transfer portal are already off the board, and dozens of others have locked up their respective spots after a boatload of official visits over Easter Sunday. The window to enter the transfer portal extends until May 11, but there's undoubtedly some hand-wringing for some top programs that have not landed a splashy transfer. Is it panic time? That depends on the goals for 2022-23, who is coming back, who left and the timeline of targets in the portal.

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Jesse Edwards, Hunter Dickinson and the latest storylines

The College Basketball transfer portal continues to rule the offseason. As more and more of the biggest names are taking visits, 247Sports takes a look at some of the portal’s most notable storylines and topics.

Bits o Chalk

Draymond Green ejected as Kings take 2-0 series lead over Warriors: Further discipline coming? - The Athletic

The Warriors find themselves down 0-2 in a playoff series for the first time since 2007 after their 114-106 loss to the Kings in Sacramento on Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

Champions League picks, predictions, odds: Experts like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter, split on Napoli - CBSSports.com

There are only eight teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League, and just four will retain hopes of conquering Europe come Wednesday night when the quarterfinals wrap up. Tuesday's slate features Real Madrid at Chelsea while Napoli host AC Milan. On Wednesday Bayern Munich look to come back against Manchester City, while Benfica are going to need a stunning road performance at Inter. As always, Paramount+ is your home for all-things UCL. We've got all the pregame and postgame coverage you need plus make sure to check out CBS Sports Golazo Network for tactical cams of Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on Tuesday and Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City on Wednesday.

76ers 'get it right' after Doc Rivers' timeout, down Nets in Game 2

After watching his team fail to properly run a play he drew up coming out of the halftime break -- which followed a lackadaisical overall performance in the first half of Game 2 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets -- Rivers let his players know how he felt.

Eraser Dust

Fox-Dominion trial: Defamation case opening statements

WILMINGTON, Del. — Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of spreading the damaging falsehood that the company rigged the 2020 election.

David's Bridal files for bankruptcy for the second time in 5 years : NPR

Wedding retailer David's Bridal is filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years, and is laying off 9,326 employees over four months, the company announced Monday.

Justin Bieber Posts Heartfelt Message on Frank Ocean’s Coachella Set – Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber shared his thoughts on Frank Ocean’s controversial Coachella performance on Sunday, which left many fans bewildered and disappointed. The set was the musician’s first live performance in six years, and was several years in the making — Ocean was originally slated to headline in 2020 before the pandemic hit and eventually rescheduled for 2023.

Star Wars Will Finally Pick Up on a Lost Plot Thread From the Prequels

Star Wars has always been about the Jedi’s undoing. While the sequels largely failed to flesh out the breadcrumbs that the prequels left behind, it’s definitely not too late for The Acolyte to pick up the slack. It’ll be interesting to see a series criticizing a Jedi at the height of their power — but then again, that’s likely exactly what the franchise needs.

Gianforte requests amendment to a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Proposed amendments from Gianforte include clarifying the definition of male and female.

He also asks that exceptions be made for reproductive organ removal in the cases of biological or genetic conditions including a cancer diagnosis or if the child has a “medically verifiable disorder of sex development.” According to HealthyChildren.org, around 1 in 2000 people born will have a disorder of sex development such as the individual possessing both testicular and ovarian tissue.

Majestic 350 acre privately-owned island on Flathead Lake still on market

CROMWELL ISLAND - A majestic 350-acre privately-owned island is still for sale on Flathead Lake for a cool asking price of $72 million.

Meet the trustee candidates running in Kalispell Public Schools | Daily Inter Lake

There is one opening in the high school district for a three-year term representing Marion, Olney-Bissell, Pleasant Valley, Smith Valley and West Valley schools. Candidates for this position are incumbent Will Hiatt and Krista Buls.