Notebook: Kansas Mauls the Weekend

KU senior Rylee Anderson takes high jump title at Kansas Relays, several other Jayhawks claim top spots as well - KU Sports

After competing in the Kansas Relays as a freshman in 2019, Rylee Anderson always just assumed the iconic meet would be a regular part of her college experience.

An update on transfer portal moves that could impact Kansas - KU Sports

While eyes across the country continue to be fixed on Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson and where he will wind up playing next season, hundreds of other college basketball players and programs continue to make moves outside of that bubble.

Former KU All-American Sharon Lokedi honored among Jayhawk greats - KU Sports

Years after she last made history by running for the Jayhawks, former University of Kansas All-American and national champion Sharon Lokedi was at it again this weekend at the Kansas Relays.

KU’s Brandon Schneider named KBCA coach of the year - KU Sports

A couple of weeks removed from leading the Jayhawks to nine wins in their final 10 games and a WNIT championship along the way, Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider was named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Women’s Four-Year College Coach of the Year on Friday.

Clippers stun Suns in Game 1: Kawhi Leonard shines, Russell Westbrook gritty in win - The Athletic

The Clippers took Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Suns with a 115-110 victory over Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Sunday. Here’s what you should know:

NBA playoffs: What Game 1 taught us about each series, including Lakers' size and Russell Westbrook's impact - CBSSports.com

From one perspective, the first weekend of the NBA playoffs was a chaotic mess. Most the 16 teams hadn't played in a week. Their opponents have used all of that time to game-plan against everything they've shown in the regular season. The pressure gets to some players and teams more than others. Team-wide strengths fade. Weaknesses are magnified. All eight opening round games were played within roughly a 36-hour period.

Herro fractured hand, Antetokounmpo injured back could swing series, playoffs

Playoff Jimmy Butler showed up in Milwaukee and the Heat are up 1-0 in their series against the Bucks.

Alabama mass shooting live: Mass shooting at Dadeville birthday party leaves four dead, multiple injured | The Independent

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, an honours student on his way to a promising college football career, and KeKe Nicole Smith, an 18-year-old volleyball player, have been named by their families as among the victims of the mass shooting that erupted at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night that left four people dead and 28 injured.

Kansas City police probe shooting of Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house to pick up his younger brothers - CBS News

Kansas City, Mo. — Kansas City police are working to quickly prepare evidence for the Clay County prosecutor in the shooting of a Black teenager who was trying to pick up his younger brothers from a friend's house Thursday.

Why GOP culture warriors lost big in school board races this month - POLITICO

Amid all the attention on this month’s elections in Wisconsin and Illinois, one outcome with major implications for 2024 flew under the national radar: School board candidates who ran culture-war campaigns flamed out.

Netflix apologises as Love is Blind reunion delayed for UK viewers - BBC News

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted in a statement.

"We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Clarence Thomas has been claiming thousands of dollars annually from a shuttered real estate firm

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported on financial disclosure forms that his family has earned thousands of dollars in rental income from a Nebraska real estate firm that has been shuttered since 2006, according to a report by the Washington Post Sunday.

National Dems view Zinke's House seat as vulnerable | Daily Inter Lake

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Washington, D.C.-based campaign arm of House Democrats, earlier this month identified Republican-held districts they see as vulnerable. Among the 31 districts listed as targets for upcoming Democratic efforts, Montana has one, the 1st Congressional District, currently held by Zinke.

“We’re excited that the DCCC sees what we see,” Hogan said. “This is definitely winnable.”

Flathead County faces dearth of mental health care options | Daily Inter Lake

Mental health care options in Flathead County remain scarce, with clinics and emergency facilities closing and new patients turned away or placed on months-long waitlists.

Flathead County Growth Begins to Cool - Flathead Beacon

After a growth surge in 2021, when a slew of new residents relocated to the Flathead Valley and a wave of tourism pushed the region’s infrastructure to the brink, development has since cooled off, according to local officials, developers and business leaders, who on April 12 told an audience at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Growth Summit that a range of economic factors have blunted the spike even as growing pains persist.