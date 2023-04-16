KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 17 - April 23, 2023

Looking Back (April 10 through April 16)

Baseball started the week with two games against Texas Southern. The first was the second annual Buck O’Neil Classic play at Legend’s Field in Kansas City, Kansas. The Jayhawks won the game 8-5. The second game was played in Lawrence and the Jayhawks prevailed again, 11-7. Over the weekend KU took on instate foe K-State. For the first time this season, KU lost a home game dropping the Friday opener, 5-4. Game two on Saturday was delayed several hours due to weather and the outcome was not good as the Wildcats won again, 6-1. The series finally on Sunday was a wild affair. K-State scored 13 runs in the second inning and went on to win, 21-17.

Softball got their series with #8 Texas off to an exciting start Friday night in Austin beating the Longhorns 9-3. Texas came back on Saturday to take game 2, 10-0. Sunday’s finale was a much tighter contest. The game headed to the bottom of the seventh tied at 2 when the Longhorns pushed across the winning run to win the game 3-2.

Track & Field hosted the Kansas Relays on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The biggest news out of the first two days was Dimitrios Pavlidis setting a school and Greek national record in the men’s discus with a throw of 64.9 meters.

Tennis had a tough week facing Oklahoma State and Oklahoma over the weekend. Oklahoma State was first up on Friday. #18 Oklahoma State swept KU 4-0. On Sunday, #16 Oklahoma visited Lawrence on Senior Day. The result was only slightly better. This time KU fell 4-2.

Men’s Golf traveled to Iowa City the play in the Hawkeye Invitation. With a final round -9 from Gunnar Broin, the Jayhawks finished strong and ended in second place to host Iowa in the 23-team field.

Rowing hosted the Big 12/ Big 10 double duel at Wyandotte County Lake.

Looking Ahead (April 10 through April 16)

Tuesday

Baseball v Air Force, Lawrence, KS 6:00 ESPN+

Wednesday

Baseball v Air Force, Lawrence, KS 3:00 ESPN+ Softball @ Mizzou, 6:00

Thursday

Tennis @ Big 12 Championship, Lawrence, KS Track & Field @ John McDonnell Invitational, Fayetteville, AR

Friday

Women’s Golf @ Big 12 Championship, Dallas, TX Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, NC Softball v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 5:00 Baseball v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS 6:00 ESPN+

Saturday

Softball v Texas Tech, Lawrence, KS 2:00 Baseball v Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS 2:00 ESPN+

Sunday