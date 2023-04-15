The Weekend Mauling: 4.15.2023

Big sports weekend on deck with the NBA playoffs starting. Feel free to use this as your open thread for the games.
Discussion Questions
- Stealing this from Warden’s twitter. Who is the musical MVP for each decade you’ve been alive? Does that mean your favorite, the most influential, the highest selling, the most talented? I don’t know. you decide
- What time do you consider sleeping in?
- the deadline is on tuesday so i have to ask, have you filed your taxes yet?
Tiktok of the Day While I Still Can
@tommcgovern27
good band name, band band name - ep. 2♬ original sound - Tom McGovern
