The Weekend Mauling: 4.15.2023

According to my calculations, the robots won’t go berserk for at least 24 hours. Oh, I forgot to carry the one.

By fizzle406
Rafting at Duzce’s Melen Stream Photo by Omer Urer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Big sports weekend on deck with the NBA playoffs starting. Feel free to use this as your open thread for the games.

Discussion Questions

  1. Stealing this from Warden’s twitter. Who is the musical MVP for each decade you’ve been alive? Does that mean your favorite, the most influential, the highest selling, the most talented? I don’t know. you decide
  2. What time do you consider sleeping in?
  3. the deadline is on tuesday so i have to ask, have you filed your taxes yet?

Tiktok of the Day While I Still Can

@tommcgovern27

good band name, band band name - ep. 2

♬ original sound - Tom McGovern

