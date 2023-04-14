Notebook: Jayhawks have Big Weekend Plans

The Rock Chalkboard

Recent KU record setter helps kick off 100-year anniversary of Kansas Relays in signature event - KU Sports

The reason had everything to do with who Gibbens has become since the calendar flipped to April, transforming from a promising athlete with big time potential into the kind of runner who has headliner potential.

KU football players Kelan Robinson, Grant Glasgow announce plans to enter transfer portal - KU Sports

Wide receiver Kelan Robinson, a redshirt sophomore from Grand Prairie, Texas, and walk-on place kicker Grant Glasgow, a freshman from Lawrence High, both shared their plans on social media.

Eraser Dust

Bob Lee murder arrest latest: Cash App founder’s possible ties to accused killer Nima Momeni revealed | The Independent

A possible connection between slain Cash App founder Bob Lee and his accused killer Nima Momeni has now been revealed.

DeSantis signs Florida GOP's 6-week abortion ban into law | AP News

The governor’s office said in a statement late Thursday that he had signed the legislation. The ban gives DeSantis a key political victory among Republican primary voters as he prepares to launch an expected presidential candidacy built on his national brand as a conservative standard bearer.

Actor Jamie Foxx recovering after 'medical complication' | Reuters

U.S. actor Jamie Foxx is recovering following "a medical complication", his daughter Corinne Foxx has said.

The Oscar winner was hospitalised in Atlanta, where he was filming a new comedy with actress Cameron Diaz, according to Hollywood industry publication Variety.

Missoula heavy metal band meets heavy dose of bad luck

The heavy metal band I Imagine Murder, which was born in Missoula, had their tour van — filled with over $25,000 of equipment — stolen after their live show on April 4, 2023.

Leaked Tennessee GOP caucus audio shows hot tempers after expulsion

"Dear God, we were called — you brought racism into it because you didn’t stay with us,” Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, can be heard on the recording. “I don't want to hear why there wasn't preponderance of the evidence as an attorney — I need to know why you flipped your vote at the last minute.”

Supreme Court allows $6 billion student loan debt settlement

A settlement that will allow thousands of student loan debts to be canceled will go into effect after the Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block it.

Montana on verge of becoming first state to completely ban TikTok - CBS News

Helena, Mont. — Montana lawmakers moved one step closer Thursday to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state, a move that's bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned.