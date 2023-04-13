Notebook: Kansas Mauls Transfer Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

BLOG: Why Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson would be a great fit for KU and what to like about his game - KU Sports

There’s still a long way to go in the quest to land former Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson, who recently became the hottest commodity in the transfer portal.

Kansas baseball tops Texas Southern 8-5 at Buck O’Neil Classic - KU Sports

“I don’t think you could be a baseball fan and not get romantic talking about Buck O’Neil’s legacy and the joy that he brought to the game of baseball, but also the awareness and just really impactful things,” Kansas head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “To be able to play this game named after him is really special and another chance for our guys to taste a piece of history.”

Eraser Dust

Fort Lauderdale: Severe flooding strikes Broward County as area faces historic amounts of rainfall | CNN

More rain is in the forecast after substantial downpours inundated Fort Lauderdale and parts of South Florida in a 1-in-1,000 year rainfall event, leading to a flash flood emergency in Broward County that closed schools, forced drivers to abandon their cars and shut down the airport through Thursday morning.

Appeals court declines to block key abortion pill, bars access by mail

The decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to partially block a Trump-appointed judge's ruling from last week leaves considerable uncertainty over access to the drug. The case is likely to reach the Supreme Court in short order.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein asks for temporary Judiciary Committee replacement amid calls for her resignation from Ro Khanna, others - ABC7 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Wednesday to be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee, shortly after two House Democrats called on her to resign amid her extended absence from Washington.

Memphis commissioners reappoint ousted representative Justin Pearson to Tennessee House - CBS News

County officials in Memphis voted unanimously on Wednesday to reappoint Justin Pearson to the Tennessee House of Representatives, less than a week after the legislature voted to expel him and another Black Democratic lawmaker for participating in a protest against gun violence.

Harry Potter TV Series On Max: Release Date, Cast, More – Deadline

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content about the project, which he also assured fans would be “a faithful adaptation.”

Supreme Court showdown over Sabbath could change workplaces across US - ABC News

Next week, Groff will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to require employers to be more accommodating of religiously observant workers, including a right to skip shifts on the Sabbath and still keep their jobs.