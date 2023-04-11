Notebook: Kansas Mauls Offseason

The Rock Chalkboard

Inside what made 2023 'the most physical spring ball' Lance Leipold has coached and why KU did it

Kansas football spring practice wrapped up last week and it was a whole lot different than what the KU players experienced last year. This time a year ago, the Jayhawks were wrapping up their first spring under Lance Leipold and the KU staff. Those 15 practices were geared towards everyone on the team learning the scheme and getting more comfortable with it, something that couldn’t happen when Leipold took over after KU’s spring in 2021.

Former KU guard Bobby Pettiford announces transfer destination

Former Kansas basketball player Bobby Pettiford Jr. has officially found a new home. On Monday afternoon, the guard announced his intention to transfer to Eastern Carolina. His decision came not too long after he narrowed his recruitment to Georgetown, Florida State and Eastern Carolina. Pettiford will have two seasons of playing eligibility left at his new spot, plus a redshirt year should he choose to use it.

Bill Self on KU basketball's offseason: 'I need to be living in the portal'

The NCAA Transfer Portal is blowing up. It hasn’t even been a month since the transfer window opened for basketball on March 13 and there are already north of 1,300 basketball players in the portal looking to transfer. And more are going in each day. From a KU perspective, the Jayhawks have seen a decent amount of transfer attrition and it’s created the opportunity for Bill Self and the KU staff to recruit transfers.

