Notebook: Kansas Mauls The Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas baseball takes weekend series from No. 19 West Virginia to stay red hot - KU Sports

“I could not be prouder of the guys,” first-year KU coach Dan Fitzgerald said after Saturday night’s victory. “They have stayed really true to the process and competed at a high level. You have to keep hitting the rock and, at some point, it breaks. Right now, they’re doing a great job of that.”

Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter joins teammates in announcing return to KU for super-senior season - KU Sports

The Kansas women’s basketball team’s starting five from the 2022-23 season is officially returning for an encore.

Friday night’s Spring Showcase the perfect way for Kansas football to put the final touches on a successful spring - KU Sports

“It was really fun to get out here and put on a show for the fans and show what we’ve been building,” starting running back and Lawrence native Devin Neal said at the end of the two-hour practice session that featured a variety of drills and mini-scrimmages. “It was really important for us to keep on going and keep building from what we did last year.”

KU women’s basketball’s leading scorer Franklin returning, injured forward Chatzileonti entering transfer portal - KU Sports

Franklin, who led the Jayhawks in scoring this season while earning all-Big 12 first-team honors and a spot on the WNIT’s all-tournament team, announced her plans on Instagram, with a post that included a graphic, featuring photos of her in front of the words “I’m back” in the background.

Eraser Dust

Jon Rahm cruises to 2023 Masters victory, sealing Spaniard's second career major | CNN

After two days of miserable weather had seen multiple suspensions of play at the 87th edition of the historic major, it was fitting that blue skies and sunshine set the backdrop for the crowning of Rahm, whose victory sees him leapfrog reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler as world No. 1.

Rudy Gobert punches teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout, gets sent home mid-game by Timberwolves - CBSSports.com

"We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter," Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a statement. "His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally."

NBA Playoff Standings 2023: Final Regular-Season Records, Seedings and Bracket | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Even on the final day, there was a ton of important action, as a few of Sunday's season finales had significant ramifications on the postseason seeding in the Western Conference.

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich calls out politicians' responses to gun control : NPR

He quoted Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn's response to a school shooting in Nashville two weeks ago, in which she said, "My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist."

"In what?" Popovich said. "They're dead. What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor? What are you going to assist with?"

Bits o Chalk

Nashville council to vote on restoring expelled Tennessee lawmaker | AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials are poised to vote Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues for their gun control protest on the Tennessee House floor after a deadly school shooting — essentially, sending him back after a long weekend.

Taylor Swift Filmed a 'Batman'-Inspired Music Video in Liverpool

After her three back-to-back-to-back nights in Arlington, TX, Taylor Swift had an 11-day break in her Eras Tours schedule. We can only assume this was mandated time off that some lawyer forced Taylor to put in the schedule because she has to be violating some kind of labor law by working as much as she does already.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Renewed for Final Season 3

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Jennifer Corbett confirmed that The Bad Batch would return for a third and final season. Shown to the audience in the room was a brief trailer for the season, which is still in production. Opening with Emperor Palpatine arriving on Mount Tantiss flanked by Royal Guards, we hear Palpatine compliment Dr. Hemlock on how his intelligence is key to the Empire.

Curb Your Enthusiasm boss addresses final season rumours

“Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated. We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done,” he began.

Kalispell Museum Hosting Author of Book on Chinese Experience in Montana - Flathead Beacon

Johnson, a University of Notre Dame professor who lives in Helena and grew up in Great Falls, is the author of the 2022 history book “Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky: The Chinese Experience in Montana.”

Boomers Are Thriving As Gen Z, Millennials Struggle

Millennials have never had it easy in the housing market. But the sheer size of the generation and the fact that many of its members have reached prime homebuying age mean that with each passing year more millennials are literally getting their foot in the door.