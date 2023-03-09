Kansas Mauls WVU; Advances to Semi-Finals

First off, update on Coach Self:

UPDATE on Bill Self just in from Kansas: pic.twitter.com/I7DWs4wbqw — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 9, 2023

The Kansas Jayhawks pulled off the 78-61 over the West Virginia Mountaineers to advance to the semi-finals of the Big 12 tournament (final four?). In a game missing their coach, the Jayhawks managed to keep WVU at bay throughout much of the game. After falling behind in the first half, KU stepped on the gas and never looked back.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 22. Gradey Dick went 4-7 from 3 and ended up with 18.

Kansas will face Iowa State tomorrow night at 6 PM CST for a chance to go to the championship game.