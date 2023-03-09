Notebook: Kansas Mauls Unveiling AFH Upgrades

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas City, Mo. — The University of Kansas athletic department on Wednesday unveiled plans and renderings for upcoming to renovations to Allen Fieldhouse that KU coach Bill Self said were going to be “big time.”

Top-seeded Kansas to face No. 8 seed West Virginia in Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday - KU Sports

The first two meetings were months apart, but the third matchup between the third-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team and West Virginia will come just 12 days after the second.

KU hoops notebook: Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. thrilled to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor - KU Sports

“It really shocked me,” Harris said Wednesday after KU’s practice at T-Mobile Center ahead of the Big 12 tournament. “I thought Kev was going to win it. Then coach called me and told me that I won it and I was just shocked. I was just happy for myself. I showed a lot this year, that I can really guard and I’ve just got to keep proving myself.”

Greg Oden’s Long Walk Home - The Ringer

Basketball gave Greg Oden everything. Then took it all away. No one would blame the former no. 1 pick for walking away from a game that brought him so much pain, but Oden simply can’t quit basketball. He still, miraculously, loves it. Now he’s back home again in Indiana, searching for purpose on the sidelines at Butler.

Montana Legislature Reaches Transmittal - Flathead Beacon

In addition to tax and spending reduction, Republicans in the House and Senate have overseen the progression of a number of conservative bills concerning abortion, LGBTQ rights and healthcare, many of which drew large crowds and hours of in-person and virtual testimony during committee hearings. Bills that will continue to move through the legislature include efforts to ban children from attending drag shows, prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender minors, permit medical providers to deny services based on ethical or religious beliefs, and allow students to misgender or deadname classmates.

Housing Inventory Remains Low in Flathead County - Flathead Beacon

On a Saturday morning in mid-February, real estate broker Wendy Brown went to an open house packed with about 50 people to look at a three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot home in Evergreen. Built in the 1970s, the home went under contract almost immediately for $435,000.

Biden is using his budget as a cudgel in the debt ceiling fight — and for 2024 : NPR

President Biden will unveil his budget on Thursday, a proposal that the White House says would reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over 10 years.

Since Congress controls the purse strings — and Republicans control the House of Representatives — the plan is more of a political exercise than a practical roadmap for spending. Rather, it's an opening volley in a high stakes political fight over government funding and the debt ceiling, and is something that Biden can point to during what's expected to be a second run for the White House in 2024.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after falling

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

Texas Tech, basketball coach Mark Adams show they just don't get it

That's four coaches gone because of alleged mistreatment of players. Currently, the school has only 13 full-time head coach employees. That means – excuse me while I do the math here ... divided by two, carry the one – at various points over the past three years almost one-third of all Texas Tech head coaches have left the school or in the case of Adams are likely to be gone because of accusations of mistreatment of players. That's got to be some kind of land speed mark.

Biden to propose 25% billionaire tax

Driving the news: The new budget request to Congress, which is to be released on Thursday, includes a 25% minimum tax on the richest 0.01% of Americans.

What we know: The new budget would close a loophole that allows some wealthy investors with "passthrough businesses" to avoid paying tax on their investments.

AI Seinfeld Show 'Nothing, Forever' Gets Un-Cancelled

Nothing, Forever, the AI-generated and Seinfeld-inspired Twitch stream that first launched in December 2022, is coming back online. The company behind the surreal vortex of animated 90's New York nostalgia, Mismatch Media, announced the show’s return Tuesday night on Twitter. The meant-to-be-infinite stream is scheduled to restart on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Pacific).

