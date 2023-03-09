How to Watch: West Virginia vs Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks tip off their first game of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament vs the West Virginia Mountaineers. As always the game will be held in Kansas City. And as always, KU’s first round game will be held in the middle of the day so hope you have the day off. West Virginia pounded a coachless Texas Tech squad last night to advance to the quarterfinal. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0 vs WVU)

West Virginia Mountaineers (0-2 vs Kansas)

Line:

How to Watch

Time: 2 PM CST

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City (18,972)

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts