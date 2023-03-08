Notebook: Kansas Mauls Recruiting

The Rock Chalkboard

What can Kansas expect from top 30 Marcus Adams Jr., and when will he arrive?

Completely off the national radar until last Fall, Adams exploded onto the scene with some monster outings in various Southern California leagues in the preseason. He is a big wing who can also play at the four and he showed off the ability to create and make deep jumpers, pound the glass and finish above the rim in traffic.

'It's a culture killer': Inside KU's fight against complacency and the push to set a new standard in 2023

"Complacency can be super, super dangerous. It's a culture killer."

Big 12 Tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, seeding, how to watch

The Big 12 Tournament opens with a pair of first-round matchup on Wednesday, followed by four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday and two semifinals on Friday before concluding on Saturday with the championship game.

CBB Recruiting Weekly: March Madness and Coaching Carousel kick off

247Sports college basketball experts Adam Finkelstein, Eric Bossi and Travis Branham look at which teams need to step up during conference tournament week to cement a spot in the NCAA Tournament with Arizona State, Michigan, and North Carolina all being discussed.

Bits o Chalk

Lamar Jackson hears radio silence from potential suitors after franchise tag… why? I The Rush

The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.

NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: North Carolina is all out of second chances - The Athletic

We saw a lot of North Carolina last March. We were in Philadelphia, covering the reborn Tar Heels’ joyful romp through the East Regional. We were in New Orleans, where North Carolina and Duke staged its brilliant rivalry on the largest possible stage, when the Tar Heels flew past the Blue Devils and ended Coach K’s career in the process. We were there all winter, when a previously lost team found itself in February and took the rest of the college hoops world by storm.

Jets in talks with Packers, Aaron Rodgers, sources say

The New York Jets have had conversations with the Green Bay Packers and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week regarding a potential trade of the four-time MVP to the Jets, according to sources.

'You're not a rapper': Shaquille O'Neal makes no excuses for Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant

"You got to have enough common sense to know that wasn't going to go how you wanted it to go," O'Neal said. "You're not a rapper. You're an NBA player."

Eraser Dust

Oh No, Yu-Gi-Oh Wiki Suffers ‘Catastrophic’ Loss Of Content Spanning Years

Nerdy conventions and concerts can be a lot of fun, a great way to meet like-minded people and share your love of something with others. They also have a reputation for smelling bad, as certain people attending may not be taking care of themselves as much as you would hope…or even bathing at all, in some cases. So it is that one popular singer and voice actress decided to gently, sweetly ask anime lovers coming to her next concert to at least take a darn bath before showing up.

Kevin Feige, Patty Jenkins Star Wars movies are reportedly dead | EW.com

Now, a new report suggests that both films have been shelved. According to Variety, both Jenkins' film and Feige's film are no longer in active development.

Morgan Stanley Conference: Musk thinks he can fix Twitter's advertising business after derailing it | CNN Business

Elon Musk on Tuesday offered an optimistic picture for how Twitter can improve the advertising business he helped derail and boost its bottom line while also admitting that keeping the social network running is proving to be a challenge after multiple rounds of layoffs.

Elon Musk publicly mocks Twitter worker with disability who is unsure whether he's been laid off | CNN Business

“I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation. It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. “He is considering remaining at Twitter.”

Keanu Reeves Probably Won’t Go On Hot Ones

Keanu Reeves reveals that because he’s not a fan of spicy food, he probably won’t go on Hot Ones, created by Sean Evans.

Kalispell Mayor suggests city should plan to grow to north | Daily Inter Lake

“Do we go to the south edge of [Montana] 40?” Johnson mused. “[Do] we go up U.S. 2, south of the Blue Moon?”

Dominion lawsuit documents show Rupert Murdoch rejected election conspiracy theories | CNN Business

Tucker Carlson on Trump in days before Jan 6 attack: ‘I hate him passionately’

Revealed: the 10 worst places to live in US for air pollution | Air pollution | The Guardian

“What we’re seeing here is segregation,” said Julian Marshall, professor of environmental engineering at the University of Washington, co-director of the Center for Air, Climate and Energy Solutions and one of the team of researchers that created the computer model. “You have segregation of people and segregation of pollution.”

Montana Senate Votes Forward Statewide TikTok Ban - Flathead Beacon

SB 419 authorizes a $10,000 fine for each violation of those requirements. It exempts app usage by law enforcement, national security interests and “essential government uses permitted by the governor on the information technology system of the state.”

What can Kansas expect from top 30 Marcus Adams Jr., and when will he arrive?

Completely off the national radar until last Fall, Adams exploded onto the scene with some monster outings in various Southern California leagues in the preseason. He is a big wing who can also play at the four and he showed off the ability to create and make deep jumpers, pound the glass and finish above the rim in traffic.

'It's a culture killer': Inside KU's fight against complacency and the push to set a new standard in 2023

"Complacency can be super, super dangerous. It's a culture killer."

Big 12 Tournament 2023: Bracket, schedule, seeding, how to watch

The Big 12 Tournament opens with a pair of first-round matchup on Wednesday, followed by four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday and two semifinals on Friday before concluding on Saturday with the championship game.

CBB Recruiting Weekly: March Madness and Coaching Carousel kick off

247Sports college basketball experts Adam Finkelstein, Eric Bossi and Travis Branham look at which teams need to step up during conference tournament week to cement a spot in the NCAA Tournament with Arizona State, Michigan, and North Carolina all being discussed.