Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Big 12 Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas junior Jalen Wilson ‘grateful’ to win Big 12 Player of the Year award but also far from finished - KU Sports

Wilson was the unanimous choice by the Big 12 coaches as this season’s player of the year after leading the conference in scoring (19.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.3) during the regular season.

Kansas women land 2 players on all-Big 12 first team for first time in conference history - KU Sports

“We are grateful for the recognition our players have received from the Big 12 coaches,” KU coach Brandon Schneider said in a news release Monday. “It is a testament to their hard work and dedication to improvement, and hopefully more evidence of our program’s growth and progress.”

BLOG: A best-guess, fingers-crossed, maybe-it’ll-go-this-way look at this year’s Big 12 tournament - KU Sports

By mid-day Monday, the odds had flipped to Kansas at +300, with Texas now second at +330.

Kansas football lands commitment from highly rated cornerback in 2024 class - KU Sports

“He’s my guy,” Gibson told Jon Kirby of Rivals site JayhawkSlant.com. “He’s my favorite coach of all the coaches who recruited me from any school and that played a big part in me picking Kansas. I know he’s going to get the best out of me.”

Eraser Dust

Biden to unveil plan averting Medicare funding crisis, challenging GOP - The Washington Post

The White House on Tuesday will propose raising taxes on Americans earning more than $400,000 and reducing what Medicare pays for prescription drugs in an attempt to ensure that the health-care program for seniors is funded for the next two decades, challenging Republicans over an imminent funding crisis, according to a copy of the plan reviewed by The Washington Post.

China warns conflict is inevitable unless U.S. changes course

BEIJING — The United States and China are hurtling toward inevitable “confrontation and conflict” unless Washington changes course, Beijing’s new foreign minister warned Tuesday.

Comedian Pete Davidson And Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into House After Driving At "High Speed"

Comedian Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident on Saturday, in which the car they were in ran into the side of a house in Beverly Hills, California.

How Lego Beat Barbie and Monopoly - WSJ

Maker of toy bricks reports rise in sales, pushing further ahead of U.S. rivals

Montana ‘closer than ever’ in restoration of southern rail passenger route

MISSOULA - For the first time in its young history, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority now claims a contiguous block of participating counties stretching from the North Dakota border across the state to the western border with Idaho.

Bodyguards Accompany Musk to Restroom at Twitter HQ: Engineer

Elon Musk is accompanied around Twitter's headquarters by at least two bodyguards who even follow him to the restroom, an engineer at the social-media company has told the BBC.

Columbia Falls High School boosts police presence after threatening email received | Daily Inter Lake

“The Columbia Falls Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office were notified and in collaboration with school administration conducted an investigation,” school officials said in a notice to parents. “After the investigation, a thorough video surveillance search, and an exhaustive physical search of the entire campus by a team of sheriff’s deputies with canine detection and Columbia Falls Police officers, law enforcement determined that the threat was not credible.”

‘SNL’ Season 48, Episode 14 Recap: Travis Kelce

Whether they’re willing to admit it or not, sports fans are addicted to drama. They crave story lines that transcend whichever game happens to be on and extend to the entire league, the entire season, and the entire history of sports. This is one of many ways in which Saturday Night Live is like a sport. Hard-core fans aren’t just tuning in for the lols; they’re also monitoring which players might be having a breakout year, whether this year’s team is an improvement over the last, and any other metanarratives that come up throughout the season. This week’s SNL happened to have one of those metanarratives going into it, and it was juicy.

Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone or anything’ | The Hill

“What you’re telling me is you don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of, but when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f— to stop that, because that shall not be infringed. That is hypocrisy,” Stewart concluded in his interview with the Oklahoma lawmaker on “The Problem With Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+, which racked up millions of views on social media.