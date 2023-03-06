Notebook: Jalen Wilson Wins Big 12 Player of the Year

The Rock Chalkboard

Jayhawks need to get Gradey Dick more involved entering postseason play - KU Sports

“About time he got a look,” Vitale said. “He made it count; he got a look. They got to get him some shots, that will change that game quickly.”

Big 12 coaches name Kansas forward Jalen Wilson unanimous conference player of the year - KU Sports

Wilson was a unanimous selection, receiving all nine available votes. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players in the postseason awards.

KU women roll past TCU in regular season finale to finish .500 in Big 12 play - KU Sports

The Jayhawks forced six first-quarter turnovers for six points, but TCU held its own in rebounds, outrebounding Kansas 12-6. Three of those came on offense, and TCU went on a 10-4 scoring run before Kansas knocked them back to take a 17-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

Bits o Chalk

Odds For Each Team to Win the Big 12 Conference Tournament - Sports Illustrated West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis and More

The 2022-23 regular season is over and once again, the Kansas Jayhawks were crowned conference champions. However, the more notable championship takes place this week in Kansas City. The Jayhawks will await the winner of West Virginia/Texas Tech and No. 2 Texas will face the winner of Oklahoma State/Oklahoma.

The Suns and Mavericks are asking a lot of their stars

DALLAS -- Four superstars in their primes combined for 137 points in a premium Sunday matinee between the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks on national television that came down to the final seconds.

Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies head coach says no timetable for star's return to team after video appears to show him holding a gun | CNN

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Jenkins said while speaking to reporters before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over racially insensitive comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech suspended head basketball coach Mark Adams on Sunday over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Travis Kelce Is Bowen Yang’s ‘Straight Male Friend’ on ‘SNL’

Allow Bowen Yang to make you a sales pitch. In last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, he advertised a new product: a Straight Male Friend™, played by onetime SNL host and twotime Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. This is Yang’s solution to the fact that his friendships with straight female friends sometimes require a lot of emotional commitment, which is something he doesn’t have to worry about with Mr. SMF. There’s no “drama” in this world of video games and wings, unless you insinuate that you can run faster. In fact, if a Straight Male Friend’s dad dies, he will actually apologize for showing the slightest bit of sadness. No wonder the sketch ends by noting that this particular type of man is available everywhere … except therapy. Watch the full infomercial above, and see if you’re sold on your next purchase.

Eraser Dust

Iran supreme leader orders punishment for schoolgirl poisoning | News | Al Jazeera

Tehran, Iran – Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called for the perpetrators of schoolgirl poisonings to be punished as attacks spread across the country.

Amazon to close 8 of its cashierless Go convenience stores - MarketWatch

“Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores.”

Chris Rock responds to infamous Oscars slap from Will Smith nearly a year later - Good Morning America

“I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered,” said Rock, during the opening of his livestreamed show in Baltimore. “People always say words hurt. Anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

The Real George Costanza Who Sued Seinfeld For Ruining His Life

Despite the dismissal of his lawsuit, Costanza has remained adamant that the character of George Costanza had been based on him.

In his book, The Real Seinfeld (as Told by the Real Costanza), he claimed that he had been the inspiration for many of the character's quirks and traits.

Including how they are both bald and stocky, both went to Queens College and earned similar nicknames, and they both have a thing about bathrooms and parking spaces.

Toblerone: Swiss rules mean chocolate bar to drop Matterhorn from packaging - BBC News

Toblerone is to remove the Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging when some of the chocolate's production is moved from Switzerland to Slovakia.

Authorities concerned about new form of fentanyl turning up in Montana | KECI

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says authorities are concerned about a new form of fentanyl they’re seeing in the state.

“If it's in a powder form or if it's crushed up, because usually we find it in a tablet form. If that gets put into the air and kind of an aerosol of any kind and it's breathed in, that can be almost immediately fatal. That'll put an officer down and put them into respiratory arrest very, very quickly,” Knudsen said.

CPAC Speaker Calls for Transgender People to Be ‘Eradicated’ – Rolling Stone

The right’s war on queer and trans people took center stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference as Daily Wire host Michael Knowles on Saturday called for the eradication of “transgenderism.”

Whitefish-born Filmmaker Aims To Get Montanans On Set - Flathead Beacon

Taught by filmmaker and producer Lynn-Wood Fields, the class is part of an effort to boost the pool of Montana residents for hire in the state’s growing film industry. Fields, who grew up in Whitefish, said production assistant jobs are a way for people to break into the industry, which can open up other opportunities to work on set.

New life planned for Ol’ River Bridge Inn in Columbia Falls | Daily Inter Lake

Now, the building is going through massive renovations under new ownership. The Tipton family, who also owns and renovated the Wonderstone at Glacier hotel just across U.S. 2, hopes to turn the Ol’ River Bridge into a new and modern short-term residence for people visiting the valley and Glacier Park.

