KU Sports Calendar for the Week of March 6 - March 12, 2023

Looking Ahead (March 6 through March 12)

Monday

Swim & Dive @ NCAA Zone Diving, Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday

Swim & Dive @ NCAA Zone Diving, Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday

Swim & Dive @ NCAA Zone Diving, Minneapolis, MN Baseball v Wichita State, Lawrence, KS, 3:30, ESPN+

Thursday

Swim & Dive @ NCAA Zone Diving, Minneapolis, MN Swim & Dive @ National Invitational Championship, Elhart, IN Men’s Basketball v West Virginia/Texas Tech, 2:00 ESPN2/U Women’s Basketball v TCU, Kansas City, MO 7:30, ESPN+

Friday

Swim & Dive @ National Invitational Championship, Elhart, IN Track & Field @ NCAA Indoor Championship, Albuquerque, NM Baseball v Western Carolina, Greenville, SC, 5:00 Tennis @ Iowa State 12:00 Softball v Stanford, Lawrence, KS, 4:00 Women’s Basketball v Oklahoma, 5:00 ESPN+, if they win Thursday Men’s Basketball v TBD, 6:00 ESPN2/U, if they win Thursday

Saturday

Swim & Dive @ National Invitational Championship, Elhart, IN Baseball v Michigan State, Greenville, SC, 1:00 Softball v Stanford, Lawrence, KS, 1:30 Women’s Basketball v TBD, 2:30 ESPN+, if they win Friday Softball v Central Arkansas, Lawrence, KS, 4:00 Men’s Basketball v TBD, 6:00 ESPN2/U, if they win Friday

Sunday

Baseball v Michigan State, Greenville, SC, 11:00 AM Tennis @ West Virginia 11:00 AM Women’s Basketball v TBD, 1:00 ESPN2, if they win Saturday

Looking Back (February 27 through March 5)

Baseball started the week dropping the final game of a 4-game series to Oakland, 6-3. The Jayhawks won the series 3-1. Over the weekend, they traveled to Nashville to play Belmont in a 3-game series. On Friday evening, the Jayhawks dropped the opening game 7-5. On Saturday afternoon, KU won game 2, 5-0. On Sunday, the Jayhawks dropped the finale to Belmont, 7-4

Women’s golf had a very good Monday, setting a new low score as a team for 18 holes with a 279 and finishing 4th in the Wisconsin Westbrook Invitational.

Softball traveled to Tampa this week to compete in the Bull Invitational hosted by USF. On Thursday, the Jayhawks dropped the opening game against host team USF, 4-2. The results did not improve when KU dropped a pair of games. In the first game, they lost to Army, 4-2; in the second, they lost to USC-Upstate, 3-0. On Saturday the Jayhawks righted the ship with a pair of wins. In the first game, they defeated Northern Illinois 5-0; in the second, they beat Rhode Island, 6-1.

Tennis faced two opponents this week. The #17 Jayhawks defeated Northwestern Friday, 4-1. On Sunday afternoon, KU defeated #22 Old Dominion, 4-3 for their eighth straight win.

Women’s basketball had two games this past week. On Wednesday night, they defeated #23 Iowa State, 98-93. On Saturday, KU followed up their senior night win with a regular season-ending win against TCU, 84-61.

Men’s basketball split a pair of games this week. On Tuesday, they defeated Texas Tech, 67-63, clinching at least a share of the Big 12 title. With a Texas loss the next night the Jayhawks won the conference title outright, meaning their game Saturday lost a lot of its meaning and it showed when the Longhorns took down KU on Saturday, 75-59.

