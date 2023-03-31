Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Football Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball: Elmarko Jackson impresses at McDonald's All-American Game

“Right, so it has been a progression for Elmarko as a shooter,” Bossi said. “When I first saw him, it was take everything to the rim. Then last spring and summer, he developed a little pull-up to 10 or 15 feet. And now it looks like he’s making that transition with his 3-point shot.

‘The deepest group I’ve ever had’: Cornerback room rich with returning experience and new faces

KU’s defense proved to be less than stellar at times last year. The Jayhawks were the worst defense in the Big 12 and allowed conference-high 35.5 points per game. However, positive aspects of the defensive unit began to emerge as the season went along. Led by first-team All-Big 12 selection Cobee Bryant, the cornerback room began to improve gradually in their first season with Jordan Peterson under Lance Leipold.

Bits o Chalk

MLB Opening Day games 26 minutes shorter vs. last year’s average: How the pitch clock performed - The Athletic

MLB’s 15 games on Opening Day averaged 2 hours and 45 minutes Thursday, 26 minutes shorter than last year’s average, indicating a successful regular-season start for the pitch clock introduced to shorten games as part of the league’s new rule changes. Here’s what you need to know:

Anonymous college basketball coaches make their 2023 Final Four picks

HOUSTON -- It's a stark contrast between the 2023 Final Four and the 2022 Final Four. Last year featured blue bloods everywhere. Duke, North Carolina, Villanova, Kansas. Sixty-one combined Final Four appearances, 18 combined national championships.

Eraser Dust

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud | CNN Politics

Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case – the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

Millions set to lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era rule expires

A pandemic-era rule that protected people from losing their Medicaid coverage will expire Friday, putting millions of peoples’ health insurance coverage at risk.

These are some of the top red flags for an IRS audit, tax pros say

Still, certain red flags are more likely to trigger an IRS audit, experts say. “Round numbers are a dead giveaway,” said Preeti Shah, a certified financial planner at Enlight Financial in Hamilton, New Jersey. She is also a certified public accountant.

Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication After Getting His Son’s Name Tattooed on His Face | Decider

Cops were alerted around 3:45 P.M. local time yesterday. Authorities attempted to diffuse the situation and, at one point, Margera was seen sitting on a curb outside the restaurant, talking to the reporting officers, per TMZ. However, eventually he was arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Taco Bell to bring back one of 2 discontinued items based on fans’ votes | NewsNation

After finding success with a similar promotion last year, Taco Bell has announced plans to bring back a discontinued item — and fans will get to decide which one makes it on the menu.

This time around, fans can vote on resurrecting one of two items from the not-too-distant menu: the Beefy Crunch Burrito, made with seasoned beef, sour cream, rice and Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips; or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, which comes in a taco shell seasoned with Doritos Cool Ranch flavoring.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito was a fixture of the Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2018. The Doritos Locos Taco had a slightly shorter run, from 2013 to 2019.

Kohl’s to open Kalispell store at end of April | Daily Inter Lake

The Kohl’s department store in Kalispell is set to open on Friday, April 28.

ATF joins investigation into pipe bomb found in Kalispell

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the ATF is assisting in trying to find any possible physical evidence, such as fingerprints, that may have been on the device which was found by a pedestrian near the Old Steel Bridge.

Kalispell officials oppose bill that would shake up city government | Daily Inter Lake

Sponsored by Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, the Senate Bill 381 would limit municipalities designated as first-class cities to one city council representative per ward. According to state law, a first-class city is any municipality with more than 10,000 residents.

Poll of the Day