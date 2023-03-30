Notebook: Kansas Advances to NIT Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

KU clobbers Washington 61-36 to reach WNIT title game - KU Sports

Riding the fire of a team that wanted to erase its slow start and the determination of a team that had decided to beat its opponent as badly as possible even though the outcome was basically decided by halftime, the Jayhawks rolled to a 61-36 victory over visiting Washington in front of 7,229 roaring fans on their home floor.

Photo Gallery: KU cruises past Washington in WNIT semifinals - KU Sports

WNIT Notebook: Jayhawks ’emotional’ over support from large home crowd - KU Sports

“That, to me, is a Kansas basketball fan,” Schneider said after the win. “They know the game, they love basketball and I think coach (Bill) Self has created an environment here where our fans appreciate defense, so, especially in that regard, hopefully they (were) happy with what they saw.”

Kansas guard MJ Rice becomes 5th member of 2022-23 roster to enter transfer portal - KU Sports

Rice joins Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford, Zach Clemence and Joe Yesufu in deciding to leave Kansas in search of opportunities elsewhere. His departure marks the second time in the last three years that five KU players have entered KU program. KU also saw five guys enter the portal after the 2020-21 season.

Bits o Chalk

Ranking the Final Four starters from 1 to 20

There are no former McDonald’s All-Americans. Only a few are potential NBA draft picks. Some didn’t have any high-major scholarship offers out of high school. Many are on their second stop after transferring from another program.

Sacramento Kings clinch 1st playoff berth since 2006, snap U.S. major sports' longest postseason drought

With a 120-80 win Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings officially punched their ticket for the 2023 NBA playoffs. That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.

Have other college basketball teams in Iowa made it to the Final Four?

The Hawkeyes are coming off Caitlin Clark's 41-point triple-double against Louisville to earn a spot in the Final Four. This historic moment got us thinking: How many other teams from the state of Iowa have gone this far in the NCAA Tournament?

Bits o Chalk

Russia arrests US reporter for Wall Street Journal over alleged espionage | The Times of Israel

MOSCOW — A US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested in Russia on charges of spying for Washington, Russia’s FSB security services said on Thursday.

Disney v DeSantis dispute hinges on clause referencing King Charles III | Ron DeSantis | The Guardian

However, a new governing board appointed by DeSantis on Wednesday reportedly said it will need to overturn last-minute agreements which would prevent it from taking control.

The document states that it will stand until “21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England living as of the

date of this declaration”.

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kindergarteners escape the Nashville shooting : NPR

Actress Melissa Joan Hart said she helped kindergarten students escape from a school shooting in Nashville when a gunman killed three children and three adults on Monday.

Gwyneth Paltrow's defense grills doctor over post-ski crash travels

The Facebook photos and posts presented in court showed Sanderson riding a camel in Morocco, trudging up to Machu Picchu in Peru, ziplining and bike riding, hiking with his girlfriend, doing Zumba, playing mini-golf, exploring an escape room and more — all after the ski crash with Paltrow.

Music lineup at Western Montana Fair receives criticism | KECI

The county needs to "First, hire local bands; second, hire the genre of music that fits the audience," Koprivica said.

Kentucky GOP overrides governor's veto of youth gender-affirming care ban | CNN Politics

The Kentucky legislature enacted new restrictions Wednesday on the rights of transgender youth, overriding the governor’s veto of a bill that places bans on gender-affirming care for minors, on discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in school, and on transgender students using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Law enforcement investigating a homicide in Flathead County

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the death occurred at Moose Crossing in Marion on Tuesday, March 28.