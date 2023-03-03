Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

CBB Recruiting Weekly: 2024 rankings; Evans de-commitment; Coach of the Year; and Duke/Carolina

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Director of Basketball Eric Bossi, and National Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham all broke down the class in depth, discussing not just top prospects like Tre Johnson, Dylan Harper, and Flory Bidunga, but also some recent risers including Drake Powell, Kanon Catchings, and Tyler Betsey.

WATCH: Bill Self, Dajuan Harris talk Texas game, winning the Big 12 outright and more

KU basketball will look to end its 2023 conference season on a high note on Saturday afternoon as KU travels to Austin to take on Texas. On Thursday, Bill Self and Dajuan Harris met with media to preview the Big 12 regular season finale. Click the video above to see what Self said. Click the video below to see what Harris had to say.

WATCH: Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland discuss keys to improvement during spring practice

KU football took the practice field for the second time this spring on Thursday morning. After practice, Andy Kotelnicki and Brian Borland met with media to preview spring practice and the goals the two coordinators had for their units. Watch the video below to see what Kotelnicki had to say. Watch the video above to see what Borland had to say.

Top 30 junior Marcus Adams Jr. announces his final three schools

One of the biggest risers in the updated class of 2024 national rankings, Marcus Adams Jr. is down to three schools.

The 6-foot-7, 195 pound four-star will choose between UCLA, Syracuse, and Kansas. He will make his announcement Tuesday March 7th.

Adams has officially visited both Syracuse and Kansas and will visit UCLA officially this weekend.

Eraser Dust

Alex Murdaugh guilty on two counts of murder in deaths of wife, son

In front of a mostly full courtroom, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill took her time reading the verdicts in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial as if she were trying to build suspense, calling out each indictment number and case number, numeral by numeral.

More than 120,000 without power in Texas as severe storms threaten more tornadoes and flooding across South, barrel toward Northeast | CNN

A storm system that brought golf ball-sized hail and tornadoes to the South, spurred wind gusts strong enough to topple tractor-trailer trucks and left more than a hundred thousand without power will continue to march toward the Northeast on Friday, threatening torrential rain, more tornadoes and heavy snow in its path.

Montana legislature passes $1B in tax relief, rebates | KECI

Montana's legislature has passed bills totaling over $1 billion in tax relief and rebates for state residents. But lawmakers have tabled parts of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget proposal, including a child tax credit.

Rare Giant Lacewing Found in Arkansas Walmart Parking Lot

When Michael Skvarla first plucked the large winged insect off of the building facade in 2012, he didn’t know it was notable. He was just doing standard bug nerd stuff. The entomologist, now a professor at Penn State, was working on his PhD at the time in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He and his wife had driven to the local Walmart just to do some shopping. But on his way into the store, an insect perched on the external wall caught his eye.

House Ethics Committee is investigating Rep. George Santos : NPR

The probe will also determine whether Santos violated federal conflict of interest laws and whether he "engaged in sexual misconduct" toward an individual who was seeking a job in the freshman congressman's House office. Santos has denied that allegation.

Tennessee makes drag and trans health care bans law : NPR

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a bill banning drag shows in public spaces, a measure that will likely force drag shows underground in Tennessee. Other states across the country are proposing similar legislation.

Historic Beers at the Patriotic American Brewery - Flathead Beacon

In a nod to early American history, Matt Hegstad, the co-founder of the Patriotic American Brewery, has developed a more traditional porter at his new brewery in Evergreen, which he calls the Pre-Prohibition Porter. Following the end to prohibition, Matt said the porter evolved into a darker, stronger brew.

