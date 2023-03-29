Notebook: Kansas Ready for Fab 4

The Rock Chalkboard

Future Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson wows with highlight dunk at McDonald’s All American Jam Fest - KU Sports

Jackson received a perfect score of 70 from the judges for the dunk, which also included one of the children from the Ronald McDonald House, which members of both the boys and girls teams spent time at this week ahead of Tuesday’s showcase games.

KU women hoping WNIT run leads to new interest in program and bigger, better days ahead - KU Sports

Long before the first game of the WNIT tipped off a couple of weeks ago, Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider believed his team was ready for a run.

Dates announced for Kansas basketball’s 2023 Barnstorming Tour in mid-April - KU Sports

The 2023 Kansas barnstorming tour soon will be landing in Dodge City on April 14 (6:30 p.m. at Dodge City Community College’s Dome), in Wichita on April 15 (3 p.m. at Friends University’s Garvey Center) and in Pittsburg on April 16 (2 p.m. at John Lance Arena).

KU running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is back on the practice field with the Jayhawks - KU Sports

“I know it’s been a frustrating road for him,” Leipold said of the powerful 5-foot-10, 220-pound redshirt sophomore from Moore, Oklahoma. “But he’s working hard and you can see him moving around. Hopefully it progresses a little more.”

NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: The Athletic’s updated top 100 prospect rankings - The Athletic

Welcome to our 2023 NFL Draft board, a new look at Dane Brugler’s top 100 prospects. These are the players who we predict will hear their names called the earliest during the three-day, seven-round draft from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Bronny James shows shooting touch in McDonald's All-American Game, Kentucky signee DJ Wagner earns co-MVP - CBSSports.com

Bronny James put his outside shooting prowess on display in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night as his West team fell to the East 109-106 in a battle of high school basketball's top seniors. While playing in front of his father, LeBron James, who was courtside at the Toyota Center in Houston, the younger James totaled 15 points.

NFL clubs table TNF flex proposal; Mara, Mahomes among critics

PHOENIX -- While NFL owners opted not to vote on a rule that would allow games to be flexed into a Thursday night kickoff, they agreed Tuesday to modify the existing rule and allow teams to play a maximum of two short-week games.

Predators keep shooting victims in mind during Bruins upset

A day after a fatal grade school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, left six dead, including three children, McDonagh caught a commercial flight. Hours after arriving, and with both teams wearing helmet stickers to remember the victims, he helped the Predators beat the Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Nashville shooting: Heartbroken Nashville community grapples with school shooting as police uncover more details about the shooter | CNN

As a heartbroken Nashville community grapples with the mass shooting that claimed the lives of three 9-year-old children and three adults at a private Christian school, police are uncovering more details about the 28-year-old shooter.

Lawmakers slam regulators following Silicon Valley Bank failure | The Hill

“For over a year, regulators were saying to this bank, ‘straighten up and fly right,’ and they never did a damn thing about it,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said. “You did not have to be an accountant to figure out what the hell was going on here.”

Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Online sleuth uncovers group chat amid hunt for GoPro video from ski collision | The Independent

After much speculation surrounding a broken link, an online sleuth uncovered evidence in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial that attorneys on both sides missed.

Will an Oasis reunion finally happen – and do we really need it? | Oasis | The Guardian

UN diplomats might have advised more dovish phrasing yet, but by the Gallaghers’ standards they’ve each left a teddy holding some roses on the other’s doorstep. Compare with 2020, when Noel said: “I’ve often thought, ‘Let’s just do a gig.’ But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this fucking idiot up. The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in.” Or with 2016, when Liam posted a picture of Noel with the caption “potato”, and then wrote “Fuck Oasis” in block capitals.

Montana startup becoming the Airbnb of outdoor recreation

This working cattle ranch just outside Roundup now has another stream of income thanks to LandTrust, a Montana-based startup company that’s like the Airbnb for outdoor recreation, connecting the public to private opportunities such as archery hunts.

It seems likely this is the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

After 23 years of curbing our enthusiasm, Larry David might be ready to call it a day again. Filming has wrapped on season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and in a since-deleted tweet, writer-producer Jon Hayman eulogized the show. “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show,” Schaffer wrote. “Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.” We imagine a more formal obituary is on the way. The A.V. Club has reached out to HBO for comment.

UPDATE: Suspected pipe bomb detonated near Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office explosive team blew up a pipe bomb a pedestrian found on Tuesday afternoon near Kalispell's Old Steel Bridge.

Pizza shop owner stretches for win at World Pizza Games | Daily Inter Lake

Joe Ledwidge, owner of Ranger Joe’s Pizza, has been practicing his dough stretch for what his industry calls “the Olympics of pizza.” He’ll have five minutes to stretch out 80 ounces of dough as large as he can without breaking it.