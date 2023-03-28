Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Football Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Lance Leipold updates Daniel Hishaw Jr.'s progression in return from injury

Daniel Hishaw Jr. was back out on the practice field for the first time this spring this past week. Hishaw had missed the first few weeks of spring due to an injury and his return to the practice field — albeit in a very limited capacity — signaled another step in the right direction for the player who was leading KU in all purpose yards when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 of last season.

Kansas signee Elmarko Jackson turning heads at McDonald's All American Game practice

Kansas has one playing representative at the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game in signee Elmarko Jackson. The guard was the only one of KU’s four incoming freshmen to be selected to the prestigious annual all star event. And according to one report from 247Sports, it hasn’t taken long for Jackson to stand out among the collection of elite high school talent.

Transfer Dylan McDuffie eager to contribute to KU in multiple facets

Numerous players on KU football’s roster elected to follow Lance Leipold from Buffalo to Kansas during the 2021 offseason. Standouts such as Mike Novitsky, Rich Miller and Michael Ford Jr. were just a few that followed Leipold to KU. But Dylan McDuffie did not. Instead, the running back remained at Buffalo and produced a standout 2021 campaign before transferring to Georgia Tech prior to last offseason. But now, the redshirt senior has reunited with his former head coach in Lawrence and is looking to make an impact for the Jayhawks.

WATCH: Lance Leipold discusses Kansas football's second scrimmage of spring ball, provides team updates

KU football held its ninth practice of the spring on Saturday. The practice served as KU's second scrimmage of spring ball. After it, Lance Leipold met with media to discuss it and provide the latest updates on the team. Watch the video above to see what Leipold had to say.

Lance Leipold explains what he wants to see from KU's four early enrollees

For the first time under Lance Leipold, the Kansas football program has early enrollees on campus for spring practice. The Jayhawks welcomed four mid-year high school additions in offensive lineman Calvin Clements, tight end Jaden Hamm, wide receiver Surahz Buncom and defensive end Tony Terry back in January. The enrollees are able to participate in the winter lifting program and KU’s 15 spring practices.

Bits o Chalk

Packers, Jets make progress toward an Aaron Rodgers deal - ProFootballTalk

The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence on a package highlighted by a surrender of the 13th overall selection in the upcoming draft.

Mike McDaniel dishes on Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa's futures

"Absolutely," McDaniel said in a conversation with The Palm Beach Post and Sun Sentinel at the NFL owners' meetings on Monday. "That's why you pick up a fifth-year option. That's why you, that's how you do it. That's why you pick the option up as soon as you know you're going to. So to, to kind of as opposed to speaking, having an action speak, to really squash any of that an unnecessary direction or chatter."

MLB stadium rankings 2023 slam Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

Andrew Joseph wrote of Chase Field: "The Diamondbacks and Maricopa County have been in a standoff over millions of dollars of repairs for the stadium, which has Chase Field quickly becoming one of the worst venues in the league. The roof is no longer safe to open when fans are present (they think the cables could snap and injure people). The air-conditioning system hardly works now, so when the roof is closed, the stadium is a sauna. Random panels on the already-dated videoboard are damaged, so you’re stuck staring at a reminder that the stadium is falling apart. I can go on, but you get the point."

Eraser Dust

Nashville school shooting was apparently a targeted attack, police say - CBS News

A shooter opened fire at a private Christian grade school in Nashville Monday, killing three children and three adults, officials said. The shooter was fatally shot by police at The Covenant School in the city's affluent Green Hills neighborhood, authorities said.

Jewish Orgs Reject Kanye West's Jonah Hill IG Post, Won't Erase Antisemitic Slurs

Watchdog group StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Committee both tell us they need to see much more than a simple social media post from Kanye to believe he's sincere in his new feelings towards Jewish people ... and they're willing to meet with him to discuss further steps while calling on him to do way more to prove he's a changed man.

Senate bill would largely undo adult-use marijuana in Montana

Senate Bill 546 contains several provisions that would drastically alter the state’s marijuana marketplace. Primarily, it focuses on “eliminating adult-use dispensaries.” The bill additionally raises the state tax on medical marijuana from 4% to 20% and puts significant limits on medical marijuana potency and allowable amounts for possession. While the bill prohibits non-medical marijuana sales, it does not re-criminalize marijuana possession for adults. It halves the number of plants an adult can grow at home from two mature plants to one.

3 Jedi We Expect Star Wars To Retcon As Order 66 Survivors

The final name on this list may seem like something of a surprise to some viewers, but there are good reasons to argue Mace Windu will eventually be revealed to have survived Order 66 as well. As seen in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Mace led the Jedi mission to arrest Palpatine after they learned his true identity as a Sith Lord. The mission didn't exactly go well; Mace was the only one able to hold his own against Darth Sidious, but he was betrayed by Anakin Skywalker. Mace was literally blasted out of a window by Palpatine - but there's no reason to assume the fall was fatal. The basic rule, after all, is that death should not be presumed if a viewer hasn't seen the body.

SLIDESHOW: Snowstorm hits southwest Montana | KECI

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Heavy snowfall impacted Bozeman and the surrounding areas with well over a foot of snow reported. With some locations around the city saw closer to two feet.

We Blind Tested Every Grocery Store Barbecue Sauce We Could Find, Here's The #1 Best

Spring theoretically brings warmer weather and warmer weather brings grilling season. You see where I’m going with this? That’s right, I’m here to rank some barbecue sauces.