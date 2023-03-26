KU Sports Calendar for the Week of March 27 - April 2, 2023

Looking Ahead (March 27 through April 2)

Monday

Men’s Golf @ Oregon Duck Invitational

Tuesday

Men’s Golf @ Oregon Duck Invitational Softball @ Kansas City (aka UMKC), 6:00 Roos All-Access (Free)

Wednesday

Track & Field @ Texas Relays, Austin, TX Baseball v Creighton at Lawrence, 6:00

Thursday

Track & Field @ Texas Relays, Austin, TX Track & Field @ Mike Fanelli Classic, San Francisco, CA

Friday

Rowing @ Sunshine State Invitational, Sarasota, FL Track & Field @ Texas Relays, Austin, TX Track & Field @ Mike Fanelli Classic, San Francisco, CA Baseball v Baylor at Lawrence, 6:00 Softball @ Baylor, 6:30 ESPN+

Saturday

Rowing @ Sunshine State Invitational, Sarasota, FL Track & Field @ Texas Relays, Austin, TX Track & Field @ Mike Fanelli Classic, San Francisco, CA Baseball v Baylor at Lawrence, 2:00 Softball @ Baylor, 2:00 ESPN+

Sunday

Softball @ Baylor, 12:00 ESPN+ Baseball v Baylor at Lawrence, 1:00

Looking Back (March 20 through March 26)

Women’s Basketball has had a nice post-season run in the WNIT. KU beat MU on Monday night in a game that the Jayhawks dominated, 75-47. The Jayhawks had 5 players in double figures led by Zakiyah Franklin with 21. KU’s next game was a Super 16 matchup with Nebraska in Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night. After losing to Nebraska in triple overtime in December, the Jayhawks used the home court and dominating performances from Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater who both notched double-doubles to a 64-55 win. Next up was a Sunday afternoon matchup with Arkansas at Allen Fieldhouse in the Great 8. KU got off to a fast start and led the game at halftime 38-19. After weathering an Arkansas run in the 3rd quarter to narrow the lead to 10 points at the end of the quarter. In the end, KU kept the Razorback at arm’s length and advanced to the WNIT Fab 4, winning 78-64. The Jayhawks await the winner of the Washington-Oregon matchup on Sunday evening.

Softball had a light week of action with only one game. They traveled to Wichita State Tuesday to play the Shockers. Despite the Jayhawks opening the scoring in the first inning #22 Wichita State dominated in the long run, winning 9-3.

Baseball had four games on the slate. First up was a meeting with MU at Kaufman Stadium. The game went to the ninth inning tied 3-3, but the #15 Tigers scored 5 times in the top of the final inning to beat the Jayhawks 8-3. Over the week KU faced TCU in a three-game series. On Friday night in Fort Worth, the #24 Horned Frogs scored two runs in the eighth inning to provide the winning margin in a game that finished 8-6. In the matchup on Saturday afternoon, TCU scored 8 runs over the first two innings and 7 runs in the eighth to dominate the Jayhawks 18-5. On Sunday, the afternoon got off to a rough start when the Jayhawks fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and 12-0 after four innings. Eventually, KU dropped the final game of the series 14-0.

Tennis had two Big 12 matchups this week. First for the #20 Jayhawks was Texas Tech on Friday in Lubbock. The home court was working for the Red Raiders as they took down KU 6-1. On Sunday tennis travel to Fort Worth to take on TCU. The Jayhawks were able to bounce back from the Friday defeat to beat the Horned Frogs 4-1.

Track & Field traveled to Wichita on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Shocker Spring Invitational. There were many good performances including in the heptathlon, pole vault, and 3000 meters.

Women’s Golf traveled to Phoenix to play in the ASU Ping Invitational. KU finished day one in 14th place after shooting a 302 (+14). Day 2 was much better with the Jayhawks shooting 289 (+1) and ending the day in 9th place. On the tournament's final day, KU improved again, shooting 286 (-2) and finishing at +13 and in seventh place in the 17-team field. The unranked Jayhawks finished ahead of several ranked teams including #13 Southern Cal (+19), #15 Arizona (+35), #39 California (+24), and #35 Michigan State (+18). Additionally, they finished only two strokes behind #5 Oregon. A good weekend for the Jayhawks in Arizona

Social Media Roundup:

LJ bringing you the high quality content



Wired with @LjArnold318 pic.twitter.com/oiGy5hnBhO — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 23, 2023