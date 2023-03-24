Notebook: Kansas Mauls Nebraska

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women advance again at WNIT; will play Arkansas-Texas Tech winner in Great 8 - KU Sports

“It felt great,” senior guard Zakiyah Franklin said. “I’m going to leave it at that. It felt great, we were really focusing on that, obviously. We really felt like we were a much different, much better team than what we put on film the first time.”

Kansas guard Joe Yesufu becomes 4th Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal - KU Sports

He appeared in 69 games in his two seasons with the Jayhawks, with three starts. He averaged 4.1 points per game this season while shooting 37% from the floor and 29% from 3-point range.

BLOG: A deep-dive look at the stay-or-go decision Kansas freshman Gradey Dick is facing - KU Sports

Before we get too far into this, it’s worth reminding you that Kansas freshman Gradey Dick has been a projected lottery pick by multiple NBA mock drafts throughout the season and he was listed at No. 11 overall in Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft for ESPN.com, dated March 9, 2023.

Eraser Dust

U.S. contractor killed, troops wounded by Iran-linked drone in Syria

An American contractor was killed and five U.S. troops and a second U.S. contractor were wounded when a suspected Iran-linked drone attacked a coalition military base in northeast Syria late Thursday, the Pentagon said in a statement.

U.S. TikTok ban likely inevitable, regulatory expert says | Fox Business

The prospect of TikTok being banned in America is becoming increasingly likely as regulators and lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have the popular video app in their crosshairs over its ties to China – and one regulatory expert says recent events leave the U.S. "no choice" but to restrict the social media giant.

South Carolina's comptroller resigns after a $3.5 billion accounting error : NPR

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's embattled top accountant will step down next month after a $3.5 billion error in the year-end financial report he oversaw, according to a resignation letter written Thursday that was obtained by The Associated Press.

In Held v. Montana, Young People Sue Montana Over Use of Fossil Fuels - The New York Times

In their complaint, filed in 2020, the young activists seized on language in the Montana state Constitution that guarantees residents “the right to a clean and healthful environment,” and stipulates that the state and individuals are responsible for maintaining and improving the environment “for present and future generations.”

By virtue of those few words, they argue, Montana’s extensive support for fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas is unconstitutional because the resulting pollution is dangerously heating the planet and has robbed them of a healthy environment.

Bill to Ban Gender-Affirming Care Heads to Montana House - Flathead Beacon

The Montana House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday sent an amended version of Senate Bill 99 — a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state of Montana — to the House floor, where, if passed, it will be sent to the Governor’s desk for consideration. In a three-hour-long committee hearing on Monday, the third public hearing on the bill, medical providers, representatives from civil rights organizations, LGBTQ Montanans and parents of transgender children pushed back on the proposed legislation, which garnered support from conservative advocacy groups and individuals who expressed concern over medical procedures they described as “mutilation” and “child abuse.”

