Notebook: KU Restructures Roster

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas sophomore Zach Clemence becomes third current Jayhawk to jump into transfer portal - KU Sports

“He’s a great kid,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of Clemence midway through the season. “The expectations for him, in my mind, were pretty high going into the year. It hasn’t worked out to this date in terms of what the expectations (were). I thought it’d be a 50-50 coin flip whether or not he’d start for us this year.”

Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford the latest Jayhawk to enter transfer portal - KU Sports

Another member of the 2022-23 Kansas men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal, with Bobby Pettiford joining forward Cam Martin, who announced his plans to leave on Monday.

Kansas running back Dylan McDuffie fitting in well with new team this spring - KU Sports

“I would definitely say winning was a big factor for me,” the running back said during a media session following the seventh practice of the spring on Monday. “That’s something I want to do. I’ve experienced winning with coach Leipold before so I know the possibilities of what he can do when it comes to putting a program and putting a team in a position to be successful.”

Eraser Dust

Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms | AP News

DENVER (AP) — A body found in the Colorado woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators in a shooting at his Denver high school, a coroner’s office said.

Antisemitic incidents in the US are at the highest level recorded since the 1970s | CNN

The incidents including assault, vandalism and harassment increased by more than a third in just one year and reached nearly 3,700 cases in 2022, a new ADL report published Thursday found.

Noel Wants Liam to Call Him About Oasis Reunion, Liam Responds

"Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together," Noel said, then adding, "I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t had reached their potential and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them."

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," he added, before teasing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years' time it won’t appeal to me..."

Here are the criminal investigations Donald Trump faces : NPR

As the possibility looms of a Manhattan grand jury handing down a criminal indictment for former President Donald Trump, he also faces scrutiny in other ongoing investigations that could come with charges of their own.

What to know about new Montana income and property tax rebates

The Property Tax Rebate is a rebate of up to $500 a year of property taxes on a principal residence paid for 2022 and 2023. Individuals should check eligibility and will have to apply for the rebate online or with a paper form. Taxpayers may claim the 2022 rebate online through our TransAction Portal or by paper form beginning August 15, 2023. The claim must be filed by October 1, 2023. For 2023, taxpayers will do the same process but applications will not be accepted until August 15, 2024. The claim must be filed by October 1, 2024.

Kalispell passes new law targeting panhandlers, motorists | Daily Inter Lake

Councilor Chad Graham, whose call for strengthened panhandling prohibitions started the push for the ordinance, said he was only trying to maintain public safety and ensure smooth traffic flow in Kalispell.

System in Neglect - Flathead Beacon

Ayear-and-a-half-ago when the five-bed crisis stabilization facility at the Western Montana Mental Health Center (WMMHC) closed in Kalispell due to a staffing shortage, officials with the organization were hopeful they could fill the positions and reopen quickly. Known as the Glacier House, the facility offered some of the only in-patient services in the Flathead Valley for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, including those describing suicidal ideations and requiring intensive behavioral health interventions.