Notebook: Kansas Mauls Mizzou; Advances to Sweet Sixteen of NIT

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women knock out Mizzou in 2nd round of WNIT - KU Sports

“I just love playing in rivalry games personally,” senior center Taiyanna Jackson said. “A lot of smiles. It’s fun when you’re winning… blowing them out.”

Matt Tait: Motivated KU women proving they’re playing in the wrong tournament and having fun doing it - KU Sports

With the entire team devastated by being left out of the NCAA Tournament just eight days earlier, KU coach Brandon Schneider said after Monday’s win that he was genuinely worried about convincing his players that fighting and continuing to give it their all was the right thing to do and would be worth it.

KU forward Cam Martin enters transfer portal - KU Sports

The lack of opportunities and injuries kept Martin from having the chance to show if they were right.

A glimpse into how Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was recovering and what’s next on his calendar - KU Sports

“I check my blood pressure every five minutes or so,” Self told Gurley. “I know one time, maybe when we didn’t get back in transition or got beat on a back-cut (in the first-round win over Howard), it went a little high, not near where to the point it was considered an issue. It runs pretty high anyway.”

Eraser Dust

Mugshot, fingerprints, handcuffs? What is the process for indicting Donald Trump on criminal charges | The Independent

The looming criminal indictment now widely expectecd to be coming down on Donald Trump’s shoulders has left many, including seasoned legal experts and journalists who have followed the justice system for years wondering exactly what to expect when it actually happens.

Abby Grossberg: Fox News producer files lawsuits against the network, alleging she was coerced into providing misleading Dominion testimony | CNN Business

The lawsuits filed by Abby Grossberg, who worked as a senior booking producer for Maria Bartiromo and most recently head of booking for Tucker Carlson, accused Fox’s legal team of having engaged in wrongful conduct as it prepared her for a pre-trial deposition in the election technology company’s case.

Iraqis warned of chaos before U.S. invasion in 2003 : NPR

We worried for our own safety, doing our work with anxious, rumor-fueled uncertainty about whether we'd be made "human shields" or detained. Four of our colleagues were jailed by Iraqi authorities a few days after the invasion began and held for a week while we appealed to officials for their release. And we counted on U.S. forces knowing our two hotels, though we saw soon enough that, tragically, not all of them did.

Trump launches furious lewd, homophobic attack on DeSantis as Florida governor muted on indictment | The Independent

Clearly furious at the lack of support from Mr DeSantis, the former president took to Truth Social, posting: “Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

Def Leppard's one-armed drummer recovering after attack outside Florida hotel | WLUK

Your love and prayers are truly helping," Allen noted on Twitter on Sunday. "My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space."

Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling | The Hill

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal court ruling upholding the right for a minor to go to court to get permission to undergo an abortion, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson penning a solo dissent in the case.

Kalispell City Council poised to vote on panhandling proposal | Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell City Council is expected to vote on a proposal to ban panhandling and other transactions in municipal roadways at its Monday meeting.

More bands announce concert dates in Montana | KECI

EO Speedwagon, with special guest Edwin McCain, will perform at the Adams Center on the University of Montana's campus on May 7.

Empty Forever? Loved Bozeman Restaurant Closed Years Ago

Café Internationale was on the corner of 7th and Mendenhall but closed it's doors about a decade ago, perhaps. The building and it's once charming patio are still standing, yet empty. Technically the address was 622 West Mendenhall, and I don't think anything has occupied the space since.

Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters | KECI

The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw.

Brain Teaser of the Day

What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?