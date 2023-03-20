KU Sports Calendar for the Week of March 20 - March 26, 2023

Looking Ahead (March 20 through March 26)

Monday:

Women’s Basketball v Missouri Lawrence, KS 6:30 ESPN+

Tuesday:

Softball @ Wichita State, 6:00 ESPN+

Wednesday:

Baseball v Missouri at Kaufman Stadium, KCMO 6:00

Friday:

Track & Field @Shocker Spring Invitational, Wichita, KS Women’s Golf @ Ping/ASU Invitational, Phoenix, AZ Baseball @ TCU, 5:00 Tennis @ Texas Tech, 5:00

Saturday:

Track & Field @Shocker Spring Invitational, Wichita, KS Women’s Golf @ Ping/ASU Invitational, Phoenix, AZ Baseball @ TCU, 2:00

Sunday:

Women’s Golf @ Ping/ASU Invitational, Phoenix, AZ Baseball @ TCU, 1:00 Tennis @ TCU 1:00

Looking Back (March 13 through March 19)

Men’s golf had a strong showing at the Johnnie-O Invitational, finishing 5th in the 13-team field.

Baseball traveled to South Carolina to take on Charleston Southern and The Citadel. The Jayhawks dropped a pair to Charleston Southern on Tuesday, 5-3, and Wednesday, 12-4. Over the weekend, the Jayhawks played a doubleheader on Friday due to weather concerns on Saturday. The doubleheader did not go well as they lost both games. On Sunday KU salvaged the final game, winning 12-8.

Tennis faced a pair of Big 12 foes this week. On Friday they host Baylor and won the matchup 4-3 On Sunday they hosted Texas in a top-25 matchup. This time the Jayhawks did not fare well, losing 6-1.

Softball had four home games over the week. They swept a doubleheader against Tulsa on Wednesday, 4-3 and 9-1. Then on Sunday, they won two games. The first was against Nebraska, 6-4, and the second against UMKC, 8-0.

Men’s Basketball started the defense of their National Title in fine fashion on Thursday. After a somewhat slow start, they defeated Howard 96-68. Saturday was a different story. After a hot, but chaotic start, KU collapsed in the second half and lost to Arkansas in the second round, 72-71.

Rowing started their spring schedule in Oklahoma City and got off to a nice start. The team won all four races against Central Oklahoma.

Women’s basketball did not get an invite to the NCAA tournament but did get an invite and the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the WNIT. On Friday night they hosted Western Kentucky, winning the first-round matchup, 86-72. This leads them to host Mizzou Monday night in Lawrence.