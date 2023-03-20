Notebook: Kansas Ends 2022-2023 Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas commit Marcus Adams Jr. announces intention to reclassify to 2023

The first move of the KU basketball offseason has been made. On Sunday afternoon, KU basketball commit Marcus Adams Jr. announced his plans to reclassify from the 2024 class to the 2023 class and join the Jayhawks this summer. He annnounced the news on his Twitter page. The move was expected dating back to Adams’ commitment to KU 12 days ago. With Adams moving up, KU now has four incoming freshmen in the 2023 class in Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Adams. All of KU’s freshmen are expected to arrive on campus in June.

Kevin McCullar ‘thankful’ for his year at Kansas

Kevin McCullar played what was likely his last game as a Jayhawk in KU’s loss to Arkansas. The transfer from Texas Tech played the first three years of his career as a Red Raider before deciding to become a Jayhawk last offseason. The senior’s close friendship with Jalen Wilson was one of the things that drew him to KU, in addition to Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self. As a result, McCullar never looked back.

NCAA Tournament 2023: Kansas' Norm Roberts, Jalen Wilson react to 'tough' Arkansas upset, not having Bill Self

"I just love this place so much, putting on this jersey every day has changed my life for the rest of my life," Wilson said. "I will always remember putting on this jersey, and I want to be remembered as a guy that loved this place and did everything to make this place special. I never wanted it to be about me, even now, because there are so many different guys that's been here. I just want to make this place as special as I can, you know? That's really it."

Eraser Dust

Lance Reddick's wife, Stephanie Reddick, posts tribute to late actor: "Lance was taken from us far too soon" - CBS News

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," Stephanie Reddick wrote on her late husband's Instagram account. "Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them.

Star Wars Removed Ahsoka’s Boyfriend from Clone Wars' Final Season

“I think they made everything that I recorded, because they did adjust it, but the episodes with Trace, and Rafa, and the Martez sisters, that was originally an arc with… Ahsoka had a boyfriend and his name was Nyx Okami. And so yeah, it was originally that arc, so we essentially just remade it, and they changed it to the Martez sisters, which I have to say, I was very glad they changed it to the Martez sisters, because Ahsoka didn’t have time for a boyfriend. I wasn’t super crazy about that.”

Stormy Daniels Is Tweeting up a Storm About Donald Trump

"He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC)," read one tweet from Daniels on Sunday.

Taco Bell Ditching Major Menu Item in April

Taco Bell is removing a fan-favorite item from the menu, and it isn't some sick April Fool's prank. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain, which recently won hearts and minds by bringing back the Mexican Pizza to the permanent menu, announced earlier this month that the Quesarito will be pulled from the Taco Bell menu beginning Wednesday, April 19.

South Korea planned a 69-hour workweek. Millennials and Generation Z had other ideas | CNN Business

Yet the government had backed the plan to increase the cap following pressure from business groups seeking a boost in productivity – until, that is, it ran into vociferous opposition from the younger generation and labor unions.

Lakeside spin studio aims for health beyond workout | Daily Inter Lake

Ali Coleman and Marti Moran, friends, founders, and owners of Psycle, have dreamed of owning a spin studio since 2013. With Moran’s background in spin instructing and Coleman’s background in business and marketing, the two women’s skillsets melded perfectly to forge Psycle.

Kalispell group helping a national nonprofit provide reusable sanitary napkins

“It's something that we can do in our spare time. It supports people overseas, we get donations of fabric, it gets us together. It's a great way to have some camaraderie, especially in the winter sewing and so forth. Making these kits so that these young girls have an opportunity to make their lives better,” said Days For Girls Kalispell chapter member Tammy Hirsch.

Millions of fish have been found dead in an Australian river due to low oxygen : NPR

Millions of dead fish have been found dead in an Australian river due to dangerously low oxygen levels in the water caused by receding flood waters, government officials said.