Notebook: Kansas Wins Big 12 Outright

The Rock Chalkboard

No need to share: TCU’s Wednesday night win over Texas gives Kansas outright Big 12 title - KU Sports

KU clinched a share of the title with its win over Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. But the Longhorns loss on Wednesday at TCU put Texas two games behind KU in the Big 12 standings with just one game to play.

Jalen Wilson explains why Kansas has been such a consistent winner under Bill Self

Wilson’s redshirt year came during the 2019-20 season, when KU went 28-3 and 17-1 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks were a lock to be the No. 1 overall seed and would’ve had a good shot at going all the way before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. KU struggled during the 2020-21 season — at least by Kansas standards — and went 21-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big 12. But over the last two seasons, Wilson has been a key contributor on KU teams that have combined to go 59-11 with more games still to play in 2023. He was a key contributor on last year’s team that won the Big 12, the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. This season, he led KU to at least a share of the Big 12 title in what some are calling the toughest conference since the turn of the century.

Eraser Dust

Blinken and Lavrov Meet For the First Time Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: Live Updates - The New York Times

The top diplomats from the United States and Russia spoke face-to-face on Thursday for the first time since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a brief meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of envoys from the Group of 20 nations that has been dominated by tensions over the war.

White House unveils National Cyber Strategy to shift security burden

A key element of the new framework involves shifting the burden of cybersecurity from individuals, small businesses and local governments and putting responsibility in the hands of software developers and other institutions with the requisite resources and expertise.

Montana Legislature gives initial approval to student self-defense bill | KECI

The bill, which cleared the House Education Committee on a 7-6 vote last week, touches on code relating to bullying, amending that section to entitle a bullied student to use reasonable physical force with their hands if they are “physically attacked.”

Iowa State dismisses Grill for failing to meet expectations | AP News

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, who started all but three games and was the Cyclones’ third-leading scorer, has been dismissed from the team, coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday.

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Otzelberger said in a statement.

KFC brings back Double Down chicken sandwich after 10-year hiatus | 9news.com

Kentucky Fried Chicken announced it will bring back the KFC Double Down Sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade.

The legendary sandwich features two pieces of extra crispy chicken, two pieces of bacon, and either mayo or a spicy sauce — and no bread.

Some Republicans Want to Ban ‘Latinx.’ These Latino Democrats Agree. - The New York Times

When Democrats in Connecticut introduced legislation to ban the word “Latinx” from government documents, they found themselves with unlikely allies: Republicans including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, who barred “Latinx” from state documents as her first official act.

Nebraska lawmaker brings state Legislature to a halt to stop transgender care ban

A Nebraska Democrat has vowed to filibuster every bill her state Senate colleagues introduce if they support a measure that would restrict certain transition-related health care for minors.