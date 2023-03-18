Kansas Falls to Arkansas

Tough way to end the season. The Kansas Jayhawks went down to the Arkansas Razorbacks 72-71 in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Foul trouble altered play for both teams as a tightly called game racked the whistles up early. Kansas, with an already shallow bench, had to pick up minutes from some of their more seldom used players.

You have to wonder how this game would have played out with Bill Self on the sideline. The hall of fame coach’s presence was definitely felt in the loss today.

With the season over our focus will turn to which players are leaving and which are staying. We will keep you covered with all those updates.

Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar are the only ones we know are not coming back. These are two fantastic athletes who made this season possible. We thank them and the rest of the team for all of their hard work this season.