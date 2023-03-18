How to Watch: Kansas vs Arkansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#1 Kansas Jayhawks (28-7)
#8 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13)
Line: Kansas -4
How to Watch
When: 4:15 PM CST
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA
Channel: CBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Why is it called a Razorback? After beating the LSU Tigers 16-0 in 1909, a crowd of students and other fans gathered at the train station to welcome their team home. Bezdek delivered an impromptu speech, telling the crowd that the team had played “like a wild band of razorback hogs” in the victory over LSU.
- How long do Razorbacks live? 10-12 years
- How fast are Razorbacks? They can move thirty-five miles per hour
Loading comments...