How to Watch: Kansas vs Arkansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (28-7)

#8 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13)

Line: Kansas -4

How to Watch

When: 4:15 PM CST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA

Channel: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts