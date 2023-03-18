 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Arkansas

Game time, channel, radio and more for today’s game

By fizzle406
/ new
LSU v Arkansas

The Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks today in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (28-7)

#8 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13)

Line: Kansas -4

How to Watch

When: 4:15 PM CST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA

Channel: CBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Why is it called a Razorback? After beating the LSU Tigers 16-0 in 1909, a crowd of students and other fans gathered at the train station to welcome their team home. Bezdek delivered an impromptu speech, telling the crowd that the team had played “like a wild band of razorback hogs” in the victory over LSU.
  • How long do Razorbacks live? 10-12 years
  • How fast are Razorbacks? They can move thirty-five miles per hour

