Notebook: Kansas Mauls Howard

The Rock Chalkboard

BLOG: Gradey gone wild lands top spot in KUsports ratings after NCAA Tournament win over Howard - KU Sports

1 – Gradey Dick – After a rough few possessions to open the game that had teammates and coaches alike yelling at him to up his game, the KU freshman did exactly that, exploding for 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with three 3-point makes and the first double-double of his college career. His 11 rebounds were a season high and he also added 5 assists, just one turnover and a steal. His energy level was off the charts good, both in going to the glass on both ends and by simply playing hard and running as much as Howard wanted to run. As far as NCAA Tournament debuts go, not too many Kansas freshmen have had one better over the years.

Welcome to the Dance: Kansas freshman Gradey Dick sizzles in first ever March Madness game, Jayhawks roll 96-68 - KU Sports

“Adrenaline,” the freshman shouted with a smile in the locker room after the Jayhawks’ Round 1 NCAA Tournament victory. “Adrenaline.”

It’s top-seeded Kansas vs. No. 8 seed Arkansas at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament - KU Sports

The Razorbacks knocked off No. 9 seed Illinois, 73-63, in the second game of the day at Wells Fargo Arena and advanced to take on the defending champs in Round 2.

A game in the life of acting Kansas basketball coach Norm Roberts - KU Sports

On Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, my court-side seat for the Jayhawks’ 96-68 win over No. 16 seed Howard was about 15 feet from the KU bench. So, I spent a good portion of the game documenting what other differences exist between the two, with Roberts serving as the Jayhawks’ acting head coach for the eighth time this season and Self back at the team hotel still trying to heal up from his recent heart procedure.

Kansas-Howard notebook: Self out, McCullar returns, Wilson reaches another milestone in big KU victory - KU Sports

“I’m doing better,” the KU coach said. “I’m feeling stronger and everything. I don’t think I’m at the point where I could be very good for our team if I was out there.”

Eraser Dust

Protests erupt in France over Macron’s retirement age push | AP News

Protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university campuses in Paris as opponents of the change maintained their resolve to get the government to back down.

China's Xi to meet Putin in Russia next week | CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will fly to Moscow next week to meet with President Vladimir Putin in his first visit to Russia since Putin launched his devastating invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Michigan works to pass LGBTQ protections, repeal abortion, right-to-work : NPR

And Democrats have wasted no time getting their top priorities to the governor's desk. Within the first two months of the many-months long legislative session, Democrats passed their centerpiece tax plan, a bill to repeal the state's defunct 1931 abortion ban and legislation to create civil rights protections for LGBTQ people.

Private home being built in Glacier NP failed to get permits

The building has been ordered to be removed and the area remediated after the creek recedes from the high-water point, but before Nov. 1, 2023.

South Carolina state comptroller faces ouster over $3.5B accounting error : NPR

Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told senators last month he had unintentionally exaggerated the state's cash position by $3.5 billion by overstating the amount the state had sent to colleges and universities for a decade. He has signaled he won't resign.

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Acolyte Set for Record-Breaking Runtime

A post on an agency site for the project's Intimacy Coordinator Adelaide Waldrop lists the series as having eight episodes that'll each be approximately 60 minutes long, which will seemingly allow at least one Acolyte installment to break the record for the longest live-action Disney+ Star Wars episode.

Kalispell Planning Board sends controversial housing developments forward | Daily Inter Lake

“If approved this will create substantial and indefensible risks for public safety,” Fowler said to the board.