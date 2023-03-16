Kansas Mauls Howard

After a tight first half, the Kansas Jayhawks stretched their legs and ran all over the Howard Bison for a 96-68 first round victory.

With Coach Self sitting the game out due to his recovery, the Norm Roberts led Jayhawks relied on fast break pressure to run up the score. Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick led all scorers with 20 and 19 respectively. Dick, going 3-5 from 3 was able to move ahead of Jeff Boschee for the freshman 3 point record at Kansas.

Kevin McCullar Jr, coming back from injury had a productive game with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kansas awaits the winner of the Arkansas/Illinois game to see who they will play on Saturday night. Stay tuned to RCT for all coverage of the NCAA tournament.