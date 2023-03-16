How to Watch: Kansas vs Howard

It’s finally here you guys. The Kansas Jayhawks kick off their 33rd straight NCAA tournament against the Howard Bison. The Jayhawks received some good news yesterday with the announcement that guard Kevin McCullar is fully healthy and plans to participate in the game. Head coach Bill Self is still a game time decision. Here’s how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#1 Kansas Jayhawks (27-7)

#16 Howard Bison (22-12)

Line: -22 Kansas

How to Watch

When: 1 PM CST

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA

Channel: TBS

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts