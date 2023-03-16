How to Watch: Kansas vs Howard

It’s finally here you guys. The Kansas Jayhawks kick off their 33rd straight NCAA tournament against the Howard Bison. The Jayhawks received some good news yesterday with the announcement that guard Kevin McCullar is fully healthy and plans to participate in the game. Head coach Bill Self is still a game time decision. Here’s how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#1 Kansas Jayhawks (27-7)
#16 Howard Bison (22-12)
Line: -22 Kansas
How to Watch
When: 1 PM CST
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines IA
Channel: TBS
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
- Howard has 12,065 enrolled students
- Famous alumni of Howard include Kamala Harris, Thurgood Marshall, and Phylicia Rashad
- Howard is one of the five largest HBCUs in the nation
