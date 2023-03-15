Notebook: Kansas Mauls Arriving in Des Moines

The Rock Chalkboard

Top-seeded Jayhawks arrive in Des Moines a little while after head coach Bill Self, who drove up with his family - KU Sports

“He’s doing good,” Roberts said. “He was at practice this morning with the guys, he was at practice (Monday), so he’s doing well. We’re just seeing how it goes, day to day.”

Asked specifically if he knew Self’s status for Thursday’s 1 p.m. game against No. 16 seed Howard at Wells Fargo Arena, Roberts said, “We haven’t decided that yet.”

Kansas guard Gradey Dick closing in on freshman 3-point record during ‘unbelievable freshman year’ - KU Sports

Des Moines, Iowa — With his next 3-point make, Kansas guard Gradey Dick will climb into first place on KU’s all-time freshman 3-point shooting list, moving ahead of Jeff Boschee into the top spot.

VIDEO: KU assistant coach Norm Roberts meets with the media after team’s arrival in Des Moines - KU Sports

KU junior Jalen Wilson named first-team AP All-American - KU Sports

KU’s most recent first team All-American was Ochai Agbaji, who went on to be a consensus first team All-American last season. Wilson is the sixth KU player in the Bill Self era named to the Associated Press All-America first team, joining Agbaji, Devonte’ Graham (2018), Frank Mason III (2017), Thomas Robinson (2012) and Wayne Simien (2005). KU has had a player named AP All-America first, second, third or honorable mention team 20 times in Self’s 20 seasons in charge.

KU women to play host to Western Kentucky in opening round of WNIT on Friday - KU Sports

This will be the first meeting between Kansas and Western Kentucky, and the winner will advance to play the winner of Missouri-Illinois State in the second round of the tournament. All WNIT games will be played at the home court of one of the two schools, with programs bidding to host the games along the way.

Eraser Dust

Matthew Kacsmaryk: The Trump-appointed judge overseeing the blockbuster medication abortion case | CNN Politics

The federal judge overseeing a high-profile challenge to the FDA’s two-decade-old approval of certain drugs used to terminate a pregnancy is a deeply conservative jurist with a proclivity for siding with plaintiffs looking to roll back reproductive and LGBTQ rights or block key Biden administration policies.

Man convicted of removing condom without consent during sex in Netherlands' first "stealthing" trial - CBS News

A Dutch man was convicted Tuesday of removing his condom during sex without his partner's consent, in the first trial in the Netherlands for so-called "stealthing."

However Dordrecht District Court acquitted the man of a rape charge because it ruled that the sex was consensual.

Be serious, conservatives. ‘Wokeness’ didn’t cause Silicon Valley Bank’s demise | Tayo Bero | The Guardian

For context, SVB – which before it collapsed was the 16th largest bank in the US and worth more than $200bn in assets – proudly reported that aside from 45% of its board being women, it also had “1 Black”, “1 LGBTQ+” and “2 Veterans”. According to Republicans, the bank’s focus on “woke” ideals is what led to its ultimate demise.

Laid-Off Meta Worker Says Company Paid Her to Not Work

In the video, which has garnered over 870,000 views, Levy said she felt Meta was hiring people so other companies couldn't have them.

TikTok Overrode Its Algorithm to Boost the World Cup and Taylor Swift

A TikTok executive admits the company sometimes overrides the app’s algorithm at a South by Southwest Conference (SXSW) on Saturday. Major content included the World Cup and Taylor Swift’s entrance onto the platform, and Jeff Louisma, head of cyber and data defense for TikTok’s US Data Security division compared to the company’s decision to push content to that of Netflix’s streaming recommendations.

ImagineIF Library Board Reconsiders Gateway West Location - Flathead Beacon

At a special meeting on March 8, the ImagineIF Libraries Board of Trustees voted to seek a legal agreement with the county in pursuit of acquiring a portion of Gateway West Mall, despite the unanimous opinion among board members that it was not the preferred choice for a future Kalispell branch.

Kalispell's proposed panhandling law draws criticism | Daily Inter Lake

“Punishing citizens with a potential $300 fine for giving a few bucks to a person in need is beyond ridiculous in my opinion,” he wrote. “It appears that City Councilor Chad Graham should spend more time outside in our community looking for more important issues to tackle than picking on people who are obviously in need of assistance.”

George Santos’s Role in Sale of $19 Million Yacht Attracts F.B.I. Interest - The New York Times

Just before his House election, Mr. Santos helped two of his largest donors reach a private deal on a $19 million boat, mixing his political and personal interests.

Brain Teaser of the Day

A sundial has the fewest moving parts of any timepiece. Which has the most?