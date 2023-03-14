Gear Up for March Madness with Breaking T

As we prepare for KU’s 33rd straight NCAA Tournament, our friends at Breaking T have come out with a new design to help us cheer on the Jayhawks.

If you missed out on your opportunity to pick up KU championship swag, they have some pretty sweet shirts you won’t find anywhere else. I like their Rock Chalk Champions shirt.

All Breaking T shirts are not only super soft but incredibly durable as well. Check back early and often as they will be rolling out new designs over the next 3 weeks. Go to BreakingT.com/RockChalkTalk to check out their selection.