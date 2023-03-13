RCT March Madness Pool

It’s time to fill out the bracket. Sure you could do it on one of those sites that pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars. But you won’t win it. So instead join the RCT pool. The prize? There is no prize. Just the satisfaction of being the best picker among a group of internet users.
- Group Type: Private
- Group Motto: ”Maul the bracket”
- Group Size: 1+
- Group Entries Per User: 1
- Group Message: Rock chalk!
- Group Password: RCT2023
You have until the first games tip on Thursday to join
Loading comments...