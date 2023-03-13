 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RCT March Madness Pool

Fill out your brackets!

By fizzle406
/ new
North Carolina v Kansas Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s time to fill out the bracket. Sure you could do it on one of those sites that pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars. But you won’t win it. So instead join the RCT pool. The prize? There is no prize. Just the satisfaction of being the best picker among a group of internet users.

Link to ESPN Group

  • Group Type: Private
  • Group Motto: ”Maul the bracket”
  • Group Size: 1+
  • Group Entries Per User: 1
  • Group Message: Rock chalk!
  • Group Password: RCT2023

You have until the first games tip on Thursday to join

More From Rock Chalk Talk

Loading comments...