RCT March Madness Pool

It’s time to fill out the bracket. Sure you could do it on one of those sites that pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars. But you won’t win it. So instead join the RCT pool. The prize? There is no prize. Just the satisfaction of being the best picker among a group of internet users.

Link to ESPN Group

Group Type: Private

Private Group Motto: ”Maul the bracket”

”Maul the bracket” Group Size: 1+

1+ Group Entries Per User: 1

1 Group Message: Rock chalk!

Rock chalk! Group Password: RCT2023

You have until the first games tip on Thursday to join