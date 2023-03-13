KU Sports Calendar for the Week of March 13 - March 19, 2023

Looking Ahead (March 13 through March 19)

Note: Women’s Basketball is playing in the WNIT, but I have not seen a schedule of games yet.

Monday:

Men’s Golf @ The Johnnie-O at Sea Island

Tuesday:

Men’s Golf @ The Johnnie-O at Sea Island, St Simons Island, GA Baseball @ Charleston Southern, Charleston, SC 4:00

Wednesday:

Baseball @ Charleston Southern, Charleston, SC 4:00

Thursday:

Men’s Basketball v Howard Des Moines, IA 11:00 AM TBS

Friday:

Baseball v The Citadel, Charleston, SC 3:00 Tennis @ Baylor 5:00 Softball v Tulsa, Lawrence, KS 5:30

Saturday:

Rowing @ University of Central Oklahoma Baseball v The Citadel, Charleston, SC 1:00 Softball v Nebraska, Lawrence, KS 3:00 Men’s Basketball v Arkansas/Illinois Des Moines, IA TBD, if they win Thursday

Sunday:

Baseball v The Citadel, Charleston, SC 11:00 AM Tennis @ Texas 12:00

Looking Back (March 6 through March 12)

Baseball started the week on Monday with a disappointing fourth inning against Belmont that cost them the game. The Jayhawks gave up 7 runs in the 4th inning and lost 7-4. They bounced back strong on Wednesday with a home-opening win against Wichita State, 4-0. KU then headed to South Carolina to play in the First Pitch Invitational. They lost the opener to Western Carolina on Friday, 5-3, and lost Saturday’s matchup with Michigan State, 10-6. Their rematch with Michigan State on Sunday was canceled due to bad weather.

Tennis split their matches against Big 12 foes this week. On Friday they dropped their match against #10 Iowa State, 6-1. On Sunday they bounced back and defeated West Virginia in Morgantown, 5-2.

Track & Field closed out the indoor season over the weekend in Albuquerque, NM, The high jump results were the highlight of the weekend with both a second and third-place finish.

Softball hosted the Jayhawk Invitational over the weekend. They dropped their first two games of the weekend, losing 9-0 to Stanford and 13-0 to Central Arkansas. Sunday saw the Jayhawks playing two games against South Dakota State. KU dropped the first game 2-1 and won the second 5-3.

Women’s Basketball ended up having a short week. They lost their opening game of the Big 12 Tournament to TCU, 57-52.

Men’s Basketball faired better. They made it to the Big 12 Tournament final by beating West Virginia 78-61 on Thursday, and Iowa State 71-58 on Friday. The Jayhawks could not convert their appearance in the tournament final into a championship as they lost to Texas 76-56. Of course, the big news of the weekend was not the results on the court, but the results in the hospital as Bill Self underwent a “routine procedure”.

Social Media Roundup:

100 Yard Walk with the man they call JD6 @JalonDaniels6



Presented by @KUHospital pic.twitter.com/4LtCBqZlnl — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 9, 2023

For Chiefs fans:

Tyreek Hill won his race at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships EASILY pic.twitter.com/rL5GQ3qjIh — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 11, 2023

