Notebook: Selection Committee Mauls Kansas

Bracketology: NCAA Tournament selection committee should have made Kansas overall No. 1, had Texas A&M too low - CBSSports.com

I think the committee should have rewarded Kansas with the overall No. 1 seed. The Jayhawks had the best schedule by far and 17 Quad 1 wins. Most of those wins came against teams going to the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Men's Bracket: Top matchups, potential upsets, predictions, more | FOX Sports

Kansas had 10 more Quad 1 wins than Houston in the best conference in college basketball, but the Cougars were No. 1 in the NET rankings. That said, UCLA might not be that threatening with Jaylen Clark done for the season and Adem Bona dealing with an injury. I think Kansas and Alabama were given the most manageable paths, and they could meet in the national championship game.

Kansas lands No. 1 seed in West region in 2023 NCAA Tournament; will open play in Des Moines on Thursday - KU Sports

“I’m just shocked that we didn’t get the second overall seed,” said sophomore forward KJ Adams of the top seed in the Midwest which went to Houston. “It happens sometimes. I’m just excited that we get to play again. We had a tough loss (Saturday) night, but now we’re ready to bounce back and have a good game.”

2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: 5 reasons KU can repeat as national champs - KU Sports

“We’ll all have our conversations,” Wilson said. “But just putting that out there, saying the season now starts. It’s all good winning the Big 12 and doing these big things, but now the expectations are high. No one’s going to give us a pat on the back for losing. Once you win the conference, you’re expected to do big things.”

2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: First glance at No. 16 seed Howard, KU’s first-round opponent - KU Sports

Top-seeded Kansas will kick off its tourney journey this year against Howard — a program that’s back in the Big Dance for the first time in decades, has plenty of depth and can get hot from long range.

2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: Jayhawks pin postseason hopes on ‘one of the greatest winners in the history of Kansas basketball’ - KU Sports

“I screwed it up in high school,” Self said of recruiting Wilson. “He was a Kansas guy. He was ready to go. At least that’s what we were told. And I didn’t pull the trigger. We went from being maybe right in the lead to now it’s over and he was going to go somewhere else.”

2023 NCAA Tournament Preview: Late Billy Packer’s legacy about much more than blunt on-air personality - KU Sports

Late college basketball analyst, Billy Packer, who died in January, was many things to many people associated with the sport. Some good and some not so good. So, it would surprise no one that Packer had built relationships with current Kansas coach Bill Self and former KU coach Roy Williams during his career. But there’s […]

2023 NCAA Tournament seed list, 1 through 68 - KU Sports

Listed below are this year’s seeds, 1 through 68.

KU women left out of NCAA Tournament field; Brandon Schneider’s Jayhawks headed to WNIT - KU Sports

After a disappointing loss to TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament last week, the Kansas women’s basketball team missed out on an invitation to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

