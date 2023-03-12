Kansas Named #1 Seed in the West Region

College basketball fans across the country nervously awaited the bracket reveal for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sunday afternoon. Kansas Jayhawk fans were no different. Many had hoped that KU’s ridiculous strength of schedule would give them the #1 overall seed. Unfortunately, Jayhawk fans had to wait as Alabama and Houston heard their names called first.

Kansas will be headed to the West Region where they face an absolute unit of a path to the final four. Kansas will face off against the Howard Bison of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in a first round match-up on Thursday.

For a team that had 17 quad one wins, and won the toughest conference in America, getting sent out west leaves many fans wondering why. Why put the effort into scheduling quality opponents in the non conference season when the committee clearly values margin of victory over strength of schedule. Kansas clinched a #1 seed against the toughest schedule of anyone in college basketball while Houston clinched a higher #1 seed against the 92nd toughest schedule.

Regardless, Kansas will have their work cut out for them if they want to cut down the nets in Houston. Stay tuned to RCT for all coverage of the tournament.