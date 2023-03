Wow I can’t believe today is Selection Sunday. This season has flown by.

Here is a brief schedule of today’s action (all times in CST):

SEC Championship

Texas A&M vs Alabama

12:00 PM on ESPN

AAC Championship

Memphis vs Houston

2:15 PM on ESPN

Big 10 Championship

Penn State vs Purdue

2:30 on CBS

Selection Show

5 PM on CBS

This will be the thread for all of the action today.