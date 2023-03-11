How to Watch: Kansas vs Texas

This is it boys. Winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship is what every little boy and girl dream of when shooting hoops in their driveway. The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Texas Longhorns for the title. Well not the title. More like a title. If Kansas wins they are surely guaranteed the #1 overall seed. If they lose, they might still get the #1 overall seed but I’ll be a little more nervous during the selection show. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1 vs Texas)

#7 Texas Longhorns (1-1 vs Kansas)

Line: -2 Kansas

How to Watch

When: 5 PM CST

Where: T-Mobile Center (18,972)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts