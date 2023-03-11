 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Kansas vs Texas

Game time, Channel, Radio, and More for Today’s Game

fizzle406
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinals - Iowa State vs Kansas William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

This is it boys. Winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship is what every little boy and girl dream of when shooting hoops in their driveway. The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Texas Longhorns for the title. Well not the title. More like a title. If Kansas wins they are surely guaranteed the #1 overall seed. If they lose, they might still get the #1 overall seed but I’ll be a little more nervous during the selection show. Here is how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1 vs Texas)

#7 Texas Longhorns (1-1 vs Kansas)

Line: -2 Kansas

How to Watch

When: 5 PM CST

Where: T-Mobile Center (18,972)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

  • Kansas is 34-12 all time vs Texas
  • Kansas won the first game 88-80
  • Texas won the second game 75-59

