Notebook: Kansas Mauls WVU

The Rock Chalkboard

Climbing a mountain: With Self in the hospital, No. 3 Kansas pushes past West Virginia and into Big 12 semis - KU Sports

While that certainly seemed to be easier said than done, given the serious nature of Self’s absence, KU junior Jalen Wilson said the Jayhawks took pride in making sure they delivered for Self, the roster and the program, with acting coach Norm Roberts leading the way.

Ice cold KU women fall to TCU at Big 12 tourney, turn attention to Selection Sunday - KU Sports

Kansas City, Mo. — TCU had won just one game in the Big 12 Conference the entire season, but blistering defense from the Horned Frogs and a cold shooting night from the Jayhawks pushed TCU past Kansas, 57-52 in a battle to the very end at the Big 12 tournament.

BLOG: WVU’s Bob Huggins offers heartfelt get well sentiment for Kansas coach Bill Self following Thursday’s KU victory - KU Sports

There’s never really a right time to hear that someone — anyone — has been admitted to the hospital for a potentially scary situation that could affect their long-term health.

But for those of us in the storytelling business, Thursday was, in a way, the right day for that news to hit the Kansas basketball beat.

Kevin McCullar Jr. provides gutsy performance in KU’s win over West Virginia - KU Sports

“I wasn’t really worried about scoring,” McCullar said. “I was just out there trying to compete. Do the little things to try to help us get a win in this tournament. You have to survive and advance.”

Eraser Dust

Prosecutors Signal Criminal Charges for Trump Are Likely - The New York Times

The former president was told that he could appear before a Manhattan grand jury next week if he wishes to testify, a strong indication that an indictment could soon follow.

Former Fox exec found guilty in bribery scheme for soccer game rights

A New York federal jury found a former 21st Century Fox executive guilty on Thursday in an alleged scheme to bribe FIFA officials for lucrative soccer game broadcasting rights.

Elon Musk Just Realized How Bad Twitter Is - The Atlantic

In recent memory, a conversation about Elon Musk might have had two fairly balanced sides. There were the partisans of Visionary Elon, head of Tesla and SpaceX, a selfless billionaire who was putting his money toward what he believed would save the world. And there were critics of Egregious Elon, the unrepentant troll who spent a substantial amount of his time goading online hordes. These personas existed in a strange harmony, displays of brilliance balancing out bursts of terribleness. But since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Egregious Elon has been ascendant, so much so that the argument for Visionary Elon is harder to make every day.

Bob Iger: Marvel Does Too Many Sequels, Star Wars Being 'Careful'

In the wake of Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project and Patty Jenkin’s Rogue Squadron being shelved, Iger admitted that Disney and Lucasfilm were pushing the franchise too quickly at the start describing that “maybe the cadence was a little too aggressive,”. Considering the effects of the low turnout in the box office for Solo which Iger called “disappointing” and the fraught fan and critic reaction of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Star Wars Episode IV: The Rise of Skywalker, which he added gave Disney pause, hitting the breaks on the saga was clearly the path ahead.

Costa Vida in Kalispell closing | KECI

Costa Vida, a Mexican grill in Kalispell, has announced that they are permanently closing due to unforeseen circumstances.

Big 12 readies to pounce on Four Corners schools as doubt creeps in about Pac-12's viability - CBSSports.com

It may not stop with the entertainment aspect. Yormark continues to pursue the Pac-12's Four Corners schools: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. There have been "weekly" conversations between the Big 12 and those four programs as talks have heated up, one league insider tells CBS Sports.

Montana hospital merger could bring more services, higher costs | Montana Public Radio

Two of Montana’s largest hospital systems recently announced they intend to merge. Both Kalispell-based Logan Health and Billings Clinic say the merger will save money by keeping more patients in the state. But some experts worry the deal could increase health care costs for employers and workers. Montana Public Radio’s Aaron Bolton talked about the proposed deal with Austin Amestoy.