How to Watch: Iowa State vs Kansas

The Big 12 semi-final is all set with the Kansas Jayhawks clashing with the Iowa State Hawkeyes. Bill Self will be sitting out this game as he recovers from a medical event. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will take over in his absence. Iowa State fans sure love the Big 12 Tournament so this game is sure to be rockin’. Here he how to watch the game:

The Numbers

#3 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1 vs Iowa State)

Iowa State Hawkeyes (1-1 vs Kansas)

Line: -4.5 Kansas

How to Watch

When: 6:00 PM CST

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Channel: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Fun Facts

In honor of the pork tenderloin sandwich popular in Iowa, here are some weird sandwiches from the Wikipedia list of American sandwiches