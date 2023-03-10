How to Watch: Iowa State vs Kansas

The Big 12 semi-final is all set with the Kansas Jayhawks clashing with the Iowa State Hawkeyes. Bill Self will be sitting out this game as he recovers from a medical event. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will take over in his absence. Iowa State fans sure love the Big 12 Tournament so this game is sure to be rockin’. Here he how to watch the game:
The Numbers
#3 Kansas Jayhawks (1-1 vs Iowa State)
Iowa State Hawkeyes (1-1 vs Kansas)
Line: -4.5 Kansas
How to Watch
When: 6:00 PM CST
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
Channel: ESPN
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
Fun Facts
In honor of the pork tenderloin sandwich popular in Iowa, here are some weird sandwiches from the Wikipedia list of American sandwiches
- A fried brain sandwich is a sandwich of sliced calves’ brains on sliced bread.
- A Luther Burger, or doughnut burger (among several naming variations), is a hamburger or cheeseburger with one or more glazed doughnuts in place of the bun
- A Dagwood sandwich is a tall, multilayered sandwich made with a variety of meats, cheeses, and condiments. It is named after Dagwood Bumstead, a central character in the comic strip Blondie, who is frequently illustrated making enormous sandwiches.
- A hamdog is an Australian sandwich that consists of a shaped bread bun with a beef patty cut in two, and a frankfurter placed in between the two halves which is then topped off with cheese, pickles, sauces, tomato, lettuce and onion.
